Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash prize

-Western Tigers settle for third place

Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational Football tournament. The climax of this two-month tournament was electrifying on Sunday night, much more to the glee of Police Football Club and their fans that horded the stands and majorly the touch line of the football pitch. Many of GFC supporters were left in awe as they didn’t expect their team who had played well throughout the tournament, including a 3-0 victory against this same Police side, to lose and more so, lose in such a humbling fashion.

Police’s captain, Dwain Jacobs, who had boasted largely and signalled his disgust at losing pre-match, led from the front and began the assault in the 8th minute when he exercised all his experience and expertly finished to the bottom right of goal following a one vs. one encounter with GFC’s goalkeeper. Jacobs then came dreadfully close to doubling Police’s lead in the 30th minute of the match when he hit the bar from a 25-yard free kick.

Being a goal down, GFC were still in the game and they attempted to claw their way back through Benjamin Opara and the quick Nigerian striker made some dangerous runs at goal but couldn’t get through the concreted Police’s defence. In fact, GFC had a meagre one shot on goal in the entire match, which Opara sent during the second half, when the game was already done and dusted.

Captain fantastic, Dwain Jacobs, completed his hat-trick during the first half. His second in the 42nd minute, was a poacher’s goal which he chipped in from range following a mistimed header from his team-mate, that GFC’s keeper wasn’t quick enough to gobble up. On the stroke of half time, following a counter attack, Jacobs completed his hat-trick with a perfectly placed low, right-footed shot to the bottom right of goal from about 25 yards out.

It had rained earlier on Sunday and the GFC venue had dried up nicely for the final but Police’s third goal had winded both GFC and their fans and a dark cloud loomed over the men in blue as they waited for their imminent loss.

On resumption of the second half, whatever plan GFC had devised to overturn their imposing 3-goal deficit didn’t work and they were sunk deeper into the abyss of defeat when Kester Dundas headed home Police’s 4th goal in the 48th minute, following a corner set-piece.

Speaking to the press following the match, skipper Dwain Jacobs who led from the front was all exclamations, “Good Job by us! Well done! I spoke about our poor conversion rate before and we came out tonight and scored four to show our superiority!”

Police head coach Dwayne Babb backed up what his manager has stated during the pre-match press conference, “GFC has a good squad, they played well and showed good resilience but at the end of the day Police was the superior team and we showed that tonight.”

Earlier in the night, Western Tigers enjoyed a comfortable 2-0 win against Northern Rangers that saw all their luck run out. Despite goals from Darren Benjamin in the 35th minute and Jomal Pedro on the stroke of full time, Northern Rangers squandered a few clear cut chances. Rangers’ chief culprit was Sunil Logan who got one vs. one with the keeper a few times and managed tame shots, found himself wrong-footed or got dispossessed. It was quite a nauseating spectacle, almost as though Rangers didn’t fancy the $200,000 third prize which Tigers gladly pocketed in their win.