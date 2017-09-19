Police promote Team Policing Initiative

The Police in the Berbice ‘B’ Division under the command of Commander, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams, continue to push a number of new initiatives in their quest to do things differently.

The Commander and a number of senior officers recently conducted a number of training sessions for over 40 ranks who are involved in the Team Policing Initiative in the Division.

Also in attendance were Officer in Charge of Crime, Deputy Superintendent, Gary McAllister, Officer in Charge of the No.1 Sub Division, (New Amsterdam/ Canje East Bank Berbice); Assistant Superintendent Mark Vigilance; Community Relations Officer, Woman Inspector Grosvenor and Divisional Correspondent Corporal Quincy Bacchus.

Commander Williams congratulated them for what they have been doing so far. He encouraged them to continue and even do better than before. He cited cases where persons performed exceptionally and on other occasions where they were numerous lapses.

Mr. Williams cautioned ranks to remember their purpose and role as police officers. He told them that any untoward behaviour will be dealt with.

The Commander used a power-point presentation to highlight some features and importance of Team Policing. One of the main pinnacles of the Initiative is to protect effectively and serve the various communities in Guyana.

According to the Commander, the force has adopted the new strategy which will see officers being divided in teams that will be responsible for a geographic space within the district, in which they are stationed.

These officers will have responsibilities to conduct analysis, identify vulnerabilities, come up with action plans, and mitigate any threats that may arise from those vulnerabilities.

The Commander pinpointed some of the reasons of the initiative, which is to provide community leaders, local government officials, private sector partners, faith-based organisations and others with information on crime prevention that will enable them to create safer, more secure and vibrant communities in the various districts.

Among the topics covered were – ‘Definition of Crime Prevention’, ‘Review the Different Types of Crime Prevention’, ‘Examination the Principles of Crime Prevention’, ‘Review the History of Crime Prevention’, and ‘Identification of the Crime Prevention Strategies used to Reduce the Opportunities for Crime in your Community’.

At the end of the session, ranks were allowed to interact with senior officers present.

Since the launch of the Initiative, a number of gangs in the Division have been broken up and their members imprisoned.