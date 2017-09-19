One dead, friend hospitalized in Number 54 Village hit-and-run

A labourer is now dead and his friend hospitalized after a hit and run along the Number 54 Village Public Road, East Berbice.

Dead is Trishan Sahai, aka “Sono”, 19, of Number 57 Village while the injured man has been identified as Mooneshwar Jairam, 28, of Lot 109 Number 57 Village, Berbice.

Mother of the deceased teen , Bhanmattie Somwar, 48, who was still in shock after hearing the tragic news of her son’s demise, told this publication that her son left home around 17:30 hrs with his friend Mooneshwar Jairam.

“Me hear seh me son get accident. Dem people carry me with a car but when me reach he bin done gone hospital”.

The devastated woman told Kaieteur News that her son worked and took care of her.

Meanwhile, at the home of the injured Jairam, his parents relayed that their son is currently in a stable condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

According to the father, Yudishteer Jairam, his son sustained injuries to his body. “He head buss up , teeth bruck up, he hand get wan cut and he get pain all over he body.”

The injured man’s mother, Chandrawattie Jairam, disclosed that her son left home stating that he was going to a birthday celebration at Number 52 Village. He reportedly left home at approximately 15:30 hrs Sunday. He is a father of three and was also employed as a labourer.

Reports are that a motor car, which was proceeding at a fast rate, struck down pedestrians Trishan Sahai and Mooneshwar Jairam who were walking across the Number 54 Public Road. Sahai reportedly fell on the eastern drive lane and Jairam landed on top of motor car HC 4228 which was parked on the western side of the road.

Both pedestrians were picked up in an unconscious state by public spirited citizens and placed into motor car HC 5517 and taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital. Both were examined by a doctor on duty where Trishen Sahai was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting post mortem examination.

Jairam was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital for further treatment. He has been admitted a patient.

The driver of the car is currently on the run.

Police are investigating.