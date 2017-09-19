NCN branch manager likely to return to work

With several allegations swirling around NCN Berbice branch manager, Donna Mathoo, she is reportedly set to return to her post by month end.

This was reported by an official within that state-owned entity.

Mathoo who was sent on administrative leave some six months ago, has been at the centre of fraud allegations, since she took up the post as Manager of the Berbice branch.

She is said to also be a Region Six councillor.

According to an official, there seems to be a cover up with all the alleged evidence of false receipts and log sheets that were handed over to auditors during a visit to the branch earlier this year.

Over $3M was said to be pocketed over a period of 15 months by a senior NCN official in Berbice… These were monies collected in cash from customers.

The customers were told to return the next day for their receipts after the money was collected. However, fake receipts were issued. Customers were encouraged to use cash in their transactions.

It was also revealed that ‘friends’ of an NCN official would, on many occasions, host programmes at the studio but ‘did not pay for air time’.

It was also alleged that even a senior NCN official would encourage customers to drop the cash by her home.

There were also reports of the NCN vehicle being abused by a senior female staff to conduct personal business.

In one case, a landscaper tasked with clearing the unwanted vegetation from the compound was made to sign for cash that was not paid to him.

A Production Coordinator was reportedly fired, that coordinator was said to have been allegedly receiving a cut.

According to officials, the Production Coordinator was sacked because most of the documents of the money trails were linked to him.

With regards to the NCN official who was said to be the ringleader, it was alleged that she even threw a lavish birthday party at a popular spot in Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam.

“All these things and more were given to the auditors at NCN Georgetown along with the fake receipts and log sheets that she did and still this woman ain’t being removed?”

One of the staff who was also under investigation for the alleged fraud, as well, has since received a letter from NCN Georgetown clearing him of such activities.

It is not the first time that NCN Berbice has been mired in fraud.

A former manager, Faizal Jaffarally, was under investigation a few years ago for a number of discrepancies with the collections of money for ads, among other things.