Maria forces CAL to cancel flights

Caribbean Airlines has announced that due to the closure of the George F.L. Charles International Airport, St. Lucia, and strong storm force winds in Barbados due to Hurricane Maria, a number of flights were cancelled, yesterday.

These include BW 434- Port of Spain to St. Lucia; BW 435-St. Lucia to Port of Spain; BW 412-Port of Spain to Barbados; BW 413-Barbados to Port of Spain and BW 459-Kingston to Antigua.

Caribbean Airlines, in a statement, said it is allowing persons whose flights are impacted by the impending hurricane to rebook without change fees, subject to a number of conditions.

These include that passengers must already be in possession of a ticket with confirmed reservations issued before yesterday.

“Passengers must be booked to travel between yesterday and tomorrow. Changes on the routing (origin/destination) of the original booking are not permitted. Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for arrangements to/from alternate airports or for any hotel/overnight expenses incurred.”

The Trinidadian/Jamaican-owned airline said that full refund (without penalty) will be allowed on tickets issued for travel between yesterday and tomorrow.

The last date for requesting refund is September 27, 2017.