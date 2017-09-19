Maria forces CAL to cancel flights

Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
Caribbean Airlines has announced that due to the closure of the George F.L. Charles International Airport, St. Lucia, and strong storm force winds in Barbados due to Hurricane Maria, a number of flights were cancelled, yesterday.
These include BW 434- Port of Spain to St. Lucia; BW 435-St. Lucia to Port of Spain; BW 412-Port of Spain to Barbados; BW 413-Barbados to Port of Spain and BW 459-Kingston to Antigua.
Caribbean Airlines, in a statement, said it is allowing persons whose flights are impacted by the impending hurricane to rebook without change fees, subject to a number of conditions.
These include that passengers must already be in possession of a ticket with confirmed reservations issued before yesterday.
“Passengers must be booked to travel between yesterday and tomorrow. Changes on the routing (origin/destination) of the original booking are not permitted. Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for arrangements to/from alternate airports or for any hotel/overnight expenses incurred.”
The Trinidadian/Jamaican-owned airline said that full refund (without penalty) will be allowed on tickets issued for travel between yesterday and tomorrow.
The last date for requesting refund is September 27, 2017.
Sep 19, 2017-Western Tigers settle for third place Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational...
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
Sep 19, 2017
There has been an outpouring of sentiments the past week denouncing the hypocrisy of people like Gail Teixeira and Bharrat... more
When one is in primary school, one is introduced to a concept called Simple Interest. This allows students to make a calculation... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]