Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Maria forces CAL to cancel flights

Sep 19, 2017 News 0

Hurricane Maria has forced the cancellations of a number of flights.

Caribbean Airlines has announced that due to the closure of the George F.L. Charles International Airport, St. Lucia, and strong storm force winds in Barbados due to Hurricane Maria, a number of flights were cancelled, yesterday.
These include BW 434- Port of Spain to St. Lucia; BW 435-St. Lucia to Port of Spain; BW 412-Port of Spain to Barbados; BW 413-Barbados to Port of Spain and BW 459-Kingston to Antigua.
Caribbean Airlines, in a statement, said it is allowing persons whose flights are impacted by the impending hurricane to rebook without change fees, subject to a number of conditions.
These include that passengers must already be in possession of a ticket with confirmed reservations issued before yesterday.
“Passengers must be booked to travel between yesterday and tomorrow. Changes on the routing (origin/destination) of the original booking are not permitted. Caribbean Airlines will not be responsible for arrangements to/from alternate airports or for any hotel/overnight expenses incurred.”
The Trinidadian/Jamaican-owned airline said that full refund (without penalty) will be allowed on tickets issued for travel between yesterday and tomorrow.
The last date for requesting refund is September 27, 2017.

More in this category

Sports

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash prize

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash...

Sep 19, 2017

-Western Tigers settle for third place Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational...
Read More
Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive World Cup hopes

Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive...

Sep 19, 2017

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’ Ambrose pedals to victory and 2nd place overall; Coco’s John still leads

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’...

Sep 19, 2017

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded Shoot…Mahendra Persaud maintains winning form; Fields one V better than Braithwaite for 2nd

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Running from what?

    When one is in primary school, one is introduced to a concept called Simple Interest. This allows students to make a calculation... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]