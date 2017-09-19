GWI tackles discoloured water from LBI pump

Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has implemented the Seaquest product that makes the water clearer for the communities serviced by the La Bonne Intention water station.
The implementation of this product was done at an initial cost of approximately $3.5 million, with an additional $2.5 million per month being pumped into its upkeep.
This product was used to reduce the presence of iron in the water. The iron is the red discoloration in the water.
The company said that customers will experience some amount of discolouration in their water supply over the next eight weeks because of the Seaquest product working in the water systems.
After that period of time, customers will see clearer water flowing from their taps.
The beneficiary communities of this initiative are Felicity, Happy Acres, Le Resouvenir, Success, Chateau Margot, LBI, Kersaint Park, and communities north of the Beterverwagting and Triumph Public Road.
GWI said that SeaQuest is also being used at a number of other pump stations along the coast.
