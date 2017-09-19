Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded Shoot…Mahendra Persaud maintains winning form; Fields one V better than Braithwaite for 2nd

Captain Mahendra Persaud has continued to lead from the front with another well crafted shoot which led him to victory when the Guyana National Rifle Association Fullbore Section held another Recorded Shoot last Sunday on the newly renovated Right Shooting Bank at the Timehri Rifle Ranges.

In a release from the association, it was pointed out that this was the first time in over four years that shooters were able to use the right side bank since the target mechanisms were nonfunctional.

But dedicated work in the form of a partnership between the Guyana Defence Force and the association’s shooters would have seen the full refurbishment of the ranges ahead of the GuyanaNRA 150th anniversary celebratory shoot which would also be used as the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council Championships from October 9-15 next.

The likes of Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, Australia, Great Britain, Canada, USA, Scotland, Wales and the Falkland Islands will all be in Guyana to compete.

Last Sunday’s shoot was designed to ensure the local marksmen, the Caribbean’s defending Short and Long Range champions, get a hang of the wind conditions on the right bank.

Persaud accumulated a winning score of 132.10 in the new conditions which was made up of a possible (50.5) at the challenging 900 yards.

He dropped a single point at 500 yards (34.2), while losing just two at 300 yards for a score of 48.3.

Vice Captain Dylan Fields, who recently lost his father, former Captain and Vice President of the association Richard ‘Dickie’ Fields, was quickly back in form and ended in second place just piping Lennox Braithwaite by a single V in the process.

Fields shot 128.5 and in the process won the 300 yards with a score of 49.5, he achieved 32.0 at 500 yards and 47.0 at 900 yards.

The Commonwealth Games bound Braithwaite won the 500 yards by shooting a possible (35.1), shot 47.2 at 300 yards and 46.1 at the 900 yards.

Veteran Ransford Goodluck dropped a single point at the 900 yards with a score of 49.6.

Commenting after the day’s shoot, Captain Persaud said he was quite happy with the performances, pointing out that the gap between the shooters aggregate scores is beginning to close.

He noted that the form of his charges is coming on at the right time.

This Saturday and Sunday practice will be continuing as the riflemen continues to familiarize themselves with the new batch of ammunition that has just arrived and which will be used for next month’s anniversary championships.

The Guyana NRA wishes to express sincere thanks to the US Embassy Officials for their assistance in obtaining the requisite status for the approval, in order for the association to be able to import world class ammunition from the United States.