GPL worker falls from pole

Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
A West Berbice, Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL) employee is now hospitalized after falling from a utility pole, recently.
While authorities, and relatives of the injured man have been tight lipped on the incident, it has been confirmed that Alistair Johnson, 26, of Belladrum, West Coast Berbice, at the time of the incident was a member of a transmission and distribution crew that was out in the field doing some work at Number Two Village, West Coast Berbice, when the incident occurred.
Johnson, a husband and a father of one, is reported to have accidentally made contact with high voltage wire, and was thrown to the ground.
The family is hopeful that he will be able to walk again even though he has suffered spinal injuries.
Close relatives have stated that so far, they are satisfied with the manner in which the GPL has been dealing with the matter.
