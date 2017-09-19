GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’ Ambrose pedals to victory and 2nd place overall; Coco’s John still leads

Another consistent and determined ride has seen the Guyana Defence Force and Team Alanis cyclist Alanso Ambrose not only winning the fourth Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) Points Race but also jumping from 8th place to second overall.

Ambrose won last Sunday’s exhausting 98-mile contest in 4 Hours 25 Minutes 52 Seconds to top the field of 17-starters with 11 crossing the finish line.

Trailing Ambrose to the line in closing out the top six finishers were Christopher Griffith, Junior Niles, Jamal John, Paul De Nobrega and Silvio Inniss.

Rounding out the top 11-finishers were Walter Grant-Stuart, Adealie Hodge, Marcus Keiler, Everal Mundy and Nigel Duguid, in that order.

According to the GCF, these races are aimed at making the local riders more competition ready for regional and international assignments.

Races held here are mostly shorter distances but when riders are selected to represent Guyana, they have to compete over longer distances.

Points are rewarded to the top ten placers; 15, 12, 10, 8, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1. At the end of the year, the top six riders overall will be rewarded by the federation.