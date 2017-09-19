E’bo men granted $1M bail each in US$60M coke case

Latest update September 20th, 2017 12:58 AM
Sep 19, 2017 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News 1
The duo who were charged for the trafficking of cocaine in the Pomeroon River on July 17, 2017, were yesterday granted bail in the sum of $1M each.
John Da Silva, of Grant Strong Hope, Pomeroon; and Kevin Fitz Gordon, of Jib Housing Scheme, both made an appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam, in the Charity Magistrate Court.
The men were both represented by attorney at law, Glenn Hanoman, who pleaded for bail on their behalf.
During yesterday’s trial, however, Prosecutor of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit [CANU], Konyo Sandiford was absent.
Hanoman said that the Prosecutor’s repeated absence is unfair to his client.
Hanoman added that he thinks it’s only fair to consult the CANU prosecutor when making application for bail.
The allegation against the two men states that on July 17, 2017, Gordon and Da Silva had in their possession, 94 kilograms of cocaine valuing some US$60M, for the purpose of trafficking. The discovery was made some four miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River by a team of Coast Guards.
The two men were subsequently taken into custody by CANU following the discovery of the drug.
Sep 20, 2017Grove Hi Tech has brought over their form from the first round into the second and is still the team to beat when play in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Under-17 Intra Association...
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Sep 20, 2017
Very few souls in this country would frown on the implementation of a power-sharing blueprint between the Indian-dominated... more
The government’s desire to reduce damage to public property as a result of road accidents deserves our support and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]