E’bo men granted $1M bail each in US$60M coke case

The duo who were charged for the trafficking of cocaine in the Pomeroon River on July 17, 2017, were yesterday granted bail in the sum of $1M each.

John Da Silva, of Grant Strong Hope, Pomeroon; and Kevin Fitz Gordon, of Jib Housing Scheme, both made an appearance before Magistrate Esther Sam, in the Charity Magistrate Court.

The men were both represented by attorney at law, Glenn Hanoman, who pleaded for bail on their behalf.

During yesterday’s trial, however, Prosecutor of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit [CANU], Konyo Sandiford was absent.

Hanoman said that the Prosecutor’s repeated absence is unfair to his client.

Hanoman added that he thinks it’s only fair to consult the CANU prosecutor when making application for bail.

The allegation against the two men states that on July 17, 2017, Gordon and Da Silva had in their possession, 94 kilograms of cocaine valuing some US$60M, for the purpose of trafficking. The discovery was made some four miles off the mouth of the Pomeroon River by a team of Coast Guards.

The two men were subsequently taken into custody by CANU following the discovery of the drug.