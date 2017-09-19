EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle was again in vintage form when they hammered Herstelling Raiders 8-0 as play in the Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association Under-11 League continued at the Grove Playfield on Saturday.

Other teams enjoying full points on the day were Samatta Point / Kaneville which defeated Diamond United 3-1 and Grove Hi Tech who won via the walk over route from Kuru Kururu Warriors.

The Mocha Champs versus Diamond Upsetters match ended in a 0-0 stalemate earning both teams their first points of the competition.

Agricola’s win was centered around a hat-trick of goals from Seon Grant who was on target in the 7th, 10th and 23rd minute, his effort setting a solid foundation for the win. There was a double each for Jonathan Andries and Clevon Bowling.

Andries netted in the 3rd and 27th minute, while Bowling rocked the nets in the 18th and 29th minute.

Jaden Paul accounted for the other goal in the 21st minute.

Samatta Point/Kaneville secured their first win in the competition and their first competition as a team through goals from Devon Parris, who opened proceedings in the 3rd minute, Nickolai Francois in the 8th and Akeem Francois four minutes later effectively sealing the win.

Diamond United got their consolation goal one minute before full time, Ronaldo Adams doing the honours in the 29th minute.