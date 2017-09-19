Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

Sep 19, 2017 Sports 0

Defending champions Agricola Red Triangle was again in vintage form when they hammered Herstelling Raiders 8-0 as play in the Ralph Green sponsored East Bank Football Association Under-11 League continued at the Grove Playfield on Saturday.
Other teams enjoying full points on the day were Samatta Point / Kaneville which defeated Diamond United 3-1 and Grove Hi Tech who won via the walk over route from Kuru Kururu Warriors.
The Mocha Champs versus Diamond Upsetters match ended in a 0-0 stalemate earning both teams their first points of the competition.
Agricola’s win was centered around a hat-trick of goals from Seon Grant who was on target in the 7th, 10th and 23rd minute, his effort setting a solid foundation for the win. There was a double each for Jonathan Andries and Clevon Bowling.
Andries netted in the 3rd and 27th minute, while Bowling rocked the nets in the 18th and 29th minute.
Jaden Paul accounted for the other goal in the 21st minute.
Samatta Point/Kaneville secured their first win in the competition and their first competition as a team through goals from Devon Parris, who opened proceedings in the 3rd minute, Nickolai Francois in the 8th and Akeem Francois four minutes later effectively sealing the win.
Diamond United got their consolation goal one minute before full time, Ronaldo Adams doing the honours in the 29th minute.

More in this category

Sports

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash prize

Police raid GFC 4-0 for Inaugural Corona Beer title and $1M cash...

Sep 19, 2017

-Western Tigers settle for third place Dwain Jacobs fired Police to victory with a hat-trick as the lawmen ran riot on GFC 4-0 to seize success in the final of the inaugural Corona Beer Invitational...
Read More
Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive World Cup hopes

Windies chase unlikely whitewash to keep alive...

Sep 19, 2017

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’ Ambrose pedals to victory and 2nd place overall; Coco’s John still leads

GCF Points Race – Four…GDF/Alanis’...

Sep 19, 2017

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded Shoot…Mahendra Persaud maintains winning form; Fields one V better than Braithwaite for 2nd

Guyana NRA 150th/WIFBSC C/ships – Recorded...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League… Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola, Grove and Samatta Point/ Kaneville take full points in latest play

EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League … Agricola,...

Sep 19, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • Running from what?

    When one is in primary school, one is introduced to a concept called Simple Interest. This allows students to make a calculation... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]