‘Drunken’ policeman kills woman in Ogle accident

A woman, believed to be in her early 20s, was killed in an accident on the Ogle Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 19:50 hrs on Sunday.

The victim, who has not been identified as yet, is of East Indian decent, fair in complexion and about five feet tall. She was clad in a pair of leggings and a pink top.

The vehicle was driven by Police Lance Corporal, Leon William, 39, of Cummings Lodge, ECD. Williams was tested and found to be above the legal alcohol limit.

According to investigations, the rank was proceeding east on the southern side of the northern carriageway when the pedestrian ran across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle and collided.

She was picked up by the policeman and rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. The woman died while receiving medical attention.

The policeman is stationed at the force’s Eve Leary head office.