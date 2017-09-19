Correction

Latest update September 19th, 2017 12:59 AM
The Management of Kaieteur News sincerely apologises to Detective Corporal Newman who is stationed at the Turkeyen Police Station.
Newman’s photograph was mistakenly published in the Monday edition as a suspect in Sunday’s stabbing incident at ‘B’ Field Sophia.
Detective Corporal was at the time escorting one of the suspects to the crime scene when his picture was taken. Once again, we apologize to the Corporal.
