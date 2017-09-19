Exxon starts talks today on bringing natural gas to shore for electricity

The first in a series of continued discussions on commercial and power generation issues will be held when officers of the Government of Guyana and technical members of ExxonMobil meet in Georgetown today.

The technical working group is scheduled to convene today and tomorrow. It will feature technical persons from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Business, Guyana Energy Agency, and the Guyana Power and Light Inc., along with ExxonMobil’s power generation specialists and analysts.

According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI) yesterday, the working group will focus on natural gas and the surrounding commercial and economic issues as it relates to offshore transportation for onshore power generation.

Compared to Guyana’s current use of liquid fuels for electricity generation, natural gas is cleaner. Its use for energy production could reduce the country’s fuel bill, and in turn, reduce the cost of electricity.

Guyana is heavily dependent of importation of fossil fuel for the running of its engines across the country for fuel generation. It accounts for a major chunk of foreign exchange with the Guyana Power and Lights Inc. (GPL) which spends up to US$100M annually to import oil.

MPI said that the working group will continue dialogue on local and international power generation experiences, including domestic infrastructural requirements and considerations for the potential of natural gas into gas-fired power generation.

It has been said that Guyana’s current engines, the majority of them Finnish-made, by Wartsila, can easily be configured to use natural gas, from the normal diesel and heavy oil.

“The agenda will also include an overview of commercial power generation structures and approaches to power investment. It is expected that capacity building for local and key technical government officials will be the major output of the two-day session,” MPI disclosed.

ExxonMobil, a US-owned company, and its partners have discovered a major oil deposit in its concessions about 100 miles offshore Georgetown. A number of other wells have tapped the oil to be around 2.8B barrels of oil.

ExxonMobil is planning to start pumping gas in 2020.

With a natural gas likely to be produced during the process, which is way cheaper and cleaner than fossil fuel, Guyana has been talking about configuring its engines to use natural gas. The problem will be bringing it to the shore.

According to MPI, today’s talks will be particularly important in light of the recent consultations held by the Ministry of Natural Resources on local content policy and its focus on maximising benefits and value retention from Guyana’s petroleum resources through local content and capacity development.

“As the first of such sessions, the Government of Guyana looks forward to furthering its understanding of the technical and key dynamics of proposed projects in an effort to diversify the energy mix in Guyana,” Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson explained.

Patterson further emphasised that the sessions will not serve as an occasion for negotiations or review of contractual obligations between Guyana and ExxonMobil.

Rather, he said, “It is intended to continue dialogue, with an intended wrap-up summary, including presentations, updating key ministries on the joint discussions having taken place over the two day session.”

Guyana has been seriously exploring other sources of electricity with the now infamous Amaila Falls Hydroelectric Project falling through a few years ago.

Manufacturers have been complaining that electricity is costly and accounts for a major part of their expenditure, making them uncompetitive.