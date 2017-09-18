Watch out when you con people

People who con other people does go to jail but only if dem get ketch. And nuff people don’t get ketch. Rum Jattan talk about a con man de other day and people start to post de statement all over Facebook. He tell some reporters that a man get a gyal and he start to con all he friends. He host a wedding.

Rum Jattan seh this man was very good at de con game that nobody didn’t even suspect. De Waterfalls boss man does tell people how he can spot a con man a mile off, but he didn’t spot this one. He buy an expensive gift fuh de wedding and he even put on he best suit and sit wid he foot plait fuh nearly two hours.

It tek couple years fuh everybody to realize that de man con all of dem and keep de gifts dem send. When poor people get married dem friends does send glass set and things like that. Some does even put couple dollar in an envelope. But this man get gifts that when people add up de cost it run into millions of dollars.

Dem boys now want to know how people can ask de man how he get all he money. He end up building a big house and it furnish wid things that can build ten house.

Another thing wid poor people is that dem does get back de gifts dem get when de wedding call off. According to Rum Jattan, this man keep all de gift.

But then again, dem got some people who does use religion, just like this man to con people. Some of dem does decide how much collection people got to put in de plate. That is how all dem pastor does drive de most fancy car while de people who throw de collection got to walk.

Old people got a saying. You can con man but you can’t con de Man above. One pastor crash and dead while he was flying he private jet. Another one about to lose he house and he church because de bank call to seh that this pastor didn’t throw he collection in de right place.

Talk half and watch how you conning people.