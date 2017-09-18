Two nabbed after robbing contractor at gunpoint

Latest update September 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
Quick action by the police has led to the arrest of two men, minutes after they robbed a contractor at Agriculture Road, Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD) around 1:45 hrs yesterday.
The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Haymont Hardin. He was robbed at gunpoint by two men on a motorcycle. They took his gold chain valued approximately $1,680,000.
The two suspects, aged 26 and 31, were nabbed by ranks of an anti-crime patrol. One of the suspects was caught riding the motorcycle that was used to rob the victim.
The police have not been able to recover the victim’s stolen gold chain. According to the police, minutes after the robbery, the contractor who was driving his motor vehicle called and informed the cops.
When ranks responded, they arrested the suspects in Mon Repos. They hail from Mon Repos and Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara. Police are also investigating the duo’s involvement in another recent robbery of a couple.
