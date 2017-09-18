Supernatural novel Kamarang to be launched today at Indigenous Village

Latest update September 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
– during celebration of works of Stephen Campbell
Something is stalking residents in the interior and Georgetown; and a boy, and an elderly man who guards the secret of an Indigenous legend, must join forces to stop it.
That’s the central theme of Kamarang, the new supernatural novel by Kaieteur News journalist Michael Jordan, which is being launched today by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs at the Indigenous Village in Sophia.
The launching takes place during the Celebration on the Life and Work of Stephen Campbell and other indigenous Guyanese.
Jordan explained that Kamarang is based on a little known indigenous myth.
The central figure in the book is a mysterious woman may have some sinister purpose, and a young man who is drawn to her. A feared creature from Indigenous myth also plays a central part in the plot.
Jordan, who has Indigenous roots, says that the 511-page novel was completed after years of research and rewriting. He has dedicated his book to his late father, columnist and writer, Walter A. Jordan.
The book launch coincides with Indigenous Heritage Month.
