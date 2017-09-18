Public urged to donate to Hurricane Irma Recovery Fund

– as Guyana Needs Assessment Team prepares to depart for BVI and St. Maarten

As Guyana continues its efforts to provide assistance to those island states which have been left devastated in the wake of Hurricane Irma, the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Disaster Risk Reduction Platform, which have been activated, are inviting the members of the public to contribute to this process.

While the Government has made an initial contribution of US$100,000 and is further spearheading efforts to take much needed items to the islands, it is encouraging members of the public, to support its efforts to help to restore some level of normalcy to the affected islands.

To this end, the CDC has established the ‘CIVIL DEFENCE COMMISSION IRMA RECOVERY FUND’ at the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) and the Republic Bank Limited (RBL) to aid this process. Three other accounts at the local banks are expected to be set up in the coming days.

Persons who wish to donate can make deposits to the IRMA RECOVERY FUND at the GBTI to account number 011802489012 and the IRMA RECOVERY FUND at RBL to account number 651-993-8.

Already, Mr. Komal Singh, Managing Director of GAICO Construction Incorporated, Dredging & Marine Department and representative for the Private Sector Commission, has pledged US$12,000 to charter a private aircraft to transport 2,900 pounds of relief items to the affected islands.

Rubis Guyana has pledged US$5,000 in cash and US$1,000 in fuel while the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company has pledged US$5,000. Mr. Beni Sankar, Edward B. Beharry and Company Limited, Guyana Associated Minerals, Patsan Trading Services, Silvie’s Variety Store, Mr. Mahase Ghansham and the National Milling Company (NAMILCO) have also made tangible donations.

The chartered plane is expected to leave Guyana on Sunday to take the relief supplies to the affected islands for distribution.

Meanwhile, Major General (Ret’d) Joseph Singh, who is currently chairing the Platform on behalf of Minister of State, Mr. Joseph Harmon, at a meeting called at the CDC Headquarters today, said that Minister of Citizenship, Mr. Winston Felix will lead a Guyana Needs Assessment Team to Tortola, British Virgin Islands (BVI) and St. Maarten via Antigua to conduct an initial assessment of the needs of Guyanese nationals on those islands.

Minister Felix will then submit his report to the Ministerial Task Force which was appointed by His Excellency, President David Granger to coordinate Guyana’s efforts through the CDC. This team will depart tomorrow morning for the mission.

The Guyana Needs Assessment Team comprises officials from the Department of Citizenship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the CDC.