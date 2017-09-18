Minister urges conversations between nurses and clients at the launch of Breastfeeding Week

Mothers, including some in various stages of pregnancy yesterday participated in a health walk organised by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) as World Breast Feeding Week in Guyana was launched.

The health and awareness walk took off at 06:30 hrs at Vlissengen Road and Lamaha Street and ended in the GPHC’s Maternity Compound.

There, the Breastfeeding programme kicked off with a dramatic piece organised by the staff at GPHC.

It saw vibrant mothers shouting “Hoist up, lick down, kick out the bottle and give the baby the breast. What is best? The breast!”

The event was chaired by Maria Francois, and those in attendance included Minister of Public Health (MoPH), Hon. Volda Lawrence; Breastfeeding Coordinator, Jennifer Peterkin; Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MoPH/Food Policy Division, Dintee Conway; Chief Executive Officer of GPHC, Brigadier George Lewis; and Assistant Director of Nursing Services, Celeste Gordon.

Minister Lawrence told attendees that she hopes that even after World Breastfeeding Week concludes, efforts will continue to be made in educating people on the importance of breastfeeding since it contributes to the wellbeing of mothers, safeguarding of the offspring, neonatal care and overall healthy children.

“It also helps to eliminate, in the long term, mortality, morbidity and protect against infectious diseases.”

She also seized the opportunity to encourage staff at the GPHC to be more patient with their clients since, they are the ‘other part of the pie that will make it whole’. They were advised to speak the language that mothers would understand.

Minister Lawrence said that people fail to appreciate the importance of breast milk, since it does not have a cost to it.

“If people had to go and buy breast milk or pay someone to breast feed their children like the high society did long ago… we need to think about these things.”

Reference was also made to the fact that mothers today are too busy to nurse their children and have resulted to ‘throwing two scoops of something in a bottle and shaking it up.’

Rather than thinking of keeping their breasts in the ‘nice little mango shape,’ mothers were encouraged to think about the health of their children.

The Public Health Minister warned against the use of formulas before the recommended age. A popular myth which says a woman cannot breastfeed due to small breasts was explained in an effort of dissuading mothers from the belief.

On the other hand, mothers who are uncomfortable breastfeeding their babies in public were encouraged to do so anyhow. The Minister also called for public places, especially those with long lines, to provide facilities where this can be done.

Although the recommended time for breastfeeding is at least six months, she admitted that the government only provides for three months of maternity leave since “Our economy cannot sustain that right now.” However, she assured that projects that are expected to generate funds will enable government to give this opportunity to mothers.

Nurses were also told to ‘tone down’ when speaking with their patients.

“I have found that if you have a conversation with people, you get your message across, but if you shout at them and if you are abusive, they shut you out.”

Participants were also informed that in hot weather, a baby does not necessarily need water, since breast-milk has those properties. It was also explained that the GPHC is working towards allowing fathers to be in the delivery room with the expectant mothers.

It was highlighted that a major reason why mothers discontinue breastfeeding is due to the lack of support, especially from husbands.

This year’s Breastfeeding Week is held under the theme ‘Sustaining Breastfeeding Together’. Yesterday’s activity was done as a celebration of 25 years of breastfeeding internationally and 16 years in Guyana. The theme was penned so that families, employers, health care professionals and religious institutions understand the vital role they play in the lives of mothers.