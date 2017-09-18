Mentally ill man shoots guard after disarming GRA official

Police have detained a mentally ill man who shot a security guard at around 01:15 hours on Saturday, after wrestling a licensed firearm away from a Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) official.

The incident occurred at Silver City, Wismar, Linden.

Ramano Fiedtkou, 22, of Lower Kara Kara, Linden, was shot in the back and is currently receiving treatment at the Linden Hospital.

The suspect, Kareem Small is in police custody at the Wismar Police Station.

It is alleged that at about 01:15 hours, the GRA official was standing at Silver City Road while in the company of relatives when the mentally ill man approached him and grabbed his firearm that was strapped to his waist.

Small reportedly began firing shots aimlessly, and then ran away.

The firearm and two live rounds were removed.

A close relative of Fiedtkou told this newspaper that he has undergone surgery, and seems to be recovering well.

“The only problem is that he is not eating as yet, so he has to be fed intravenously.”

The police are awaiting a psychiatric evaluation before he is charged.