Killers who have never been found

– local cops still baffled by slew of cold cases

Murders are always disturbing, but some are even worse than that. These killings were brutal, almost unimaginable in their depravity.

The crimes horrified communities and stumped investigators—leaving questions that lingered for decades afterward, as years passed without an arrest or even a credible suspect.

It not only disturbing but it haunts the mind and stirs the imagination like a real-life whodunit; much like the story of Babita Sarjou which took six long years before a body was recovered and a suspect was revealed.

As detectives focus their attention on recent killings, Kaieteur News will take a look back at some of the most high-profile killings that still have the public wondering who the killers are. They vary in their details, but they all have one thing in common: a killer who has never been found.

Burnt body in car trunk

On the night of May 9, 2010, Roy Mitchell Persaud left his Lot 36 Smythfield, New Amsterdam home to ply his trade as a taxi driver. Two days later, the 36-year-old’s burnt body was found in the trunk of his car at Palmyra, Canje.

His car had been stripped and burnt. For seven long years, his mother, Shira Tahal has been running from police station to police station to have the case reopened and the suspects located and charged for cruelly robbing a family of a son and two children of their father.

Reports are that Persaud was hired from the New Amsterdam car park by three young men but he never returned to base, according to other drivers who were stationed there. Other reports indicated that three men were seen driving on the wrong side of the road in the victim’s car.

Like Persaud’s family, the country is eager to find out who made him suffer such a cruel death.

Executed after game-cock fight

It was the first day of the year 2017 and like always, Desmond Singh and his friend, Azrudeen Hussain, after enjoying a game of cock fight, were heading home from Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) when their life ended in the most brutal manner.

A gunman with a high powered rifle executed the friends on the EBD roadway, as they were about to take a mini bus to Georgetown.

There are at least two theories circulating about the motive for the execution—both pointing to Singh. The police believed that Hussain was “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

It is being reported that Singh had borrowed cash from someone at the gambling spot and subsequently lost the bet—this resulted in an argument and the two men left the area. Another report indicated that Singh loaned cash to an individual who refused to repay.

As such, the individual who knew that Singh would have been at the Friendship location, paid someone to go there and ambush him.

The police have investigated these theories but have not found any leads in the friends’ death.

The mysterious gunman who killed 007 taxi driver

On the night of September 11, last, 007 taxi driver, Oswald Rambarran, was called to King Edward Street, Albouystown to drop off a meal for one of his relatives, but the 42-year-old man did not make it out of the community alive.

When he delivered the meal, he sat outside his relative’s house and was engaged in a conversation with friends when two men rode up to him on motorcycles, drew their guns and opened fire, shooting the taxi driver in the head.

The other two friends were not injured. To date, no one has been arrested. Reports are that the taxi driver might have been involved in some wrongdoings with the wrong set of people, which subsequently caused him his life.

The father of four was remanded to prison in June 2008 on a charge of escaping from lawful custody. It was alleged that he escaped from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was being treated for gunshot wounds that year.

According to reports, Rambarran was shot during a high speed chase with police on mobile patrol after he and an accomplice were caught forcing a man into the trunk of a motorcar.

Chinese businessman bound and strangled

On the morning of August 10, last Liyan Jiang, a father of two, was gambling online with friends when he reportedly heard a noise in the bottom flat of his Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo home and left to investigate.

The 44-year-old man, who operated a restaurant in the bottom flat of his home, never returned to his computer. In fact, the following day, his body—with his hands tied behind his back and a cloth in his mouth, was found in the washroom area of his home.

The police have no clue as to who killed the Chinese businessman.

The vanished GEA employee

On December 23, 2012 Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) employee, LeVoy Taljit left his Anira Street, Queenstown home in his Toyota Raum, PNN 8315 and never returned.

A week after the young man disappeared, his vehicle was found in a trail at Yarrowkabra, about a mile off the Soesdyke/ Linden Highway.

Police had detained a 32-year-old Soesdyke resident who reportedly confessed to stashing Taljit’s vehicle along the highway. The man, who was in possession of the missing man’s debit card also allegedly admitted to selling Taljit’s phone for $40,000.

Even with this information, the suspect was released and to date, no one has been held.

Missing footballers

Two friends, Alpha United goal keeper Ronson Williams and his friend, Carlos Anderson went missing on September 10, 2015. The duo reportedly vanished shortly after leaving Williams’ Bent Street, Georgetown residence.

The police received information that a hit-man helped to abduct and torture Williams and his friend over a missing cache of money and drugs before ‘disposing’ of the bodies of the victims. A businessman reportedly ordered their killing.

A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for 41-year-old Gary Mervin Primo, called ‘Gary Talkout’ in relation to the alleged abduction of the men. He has since disappeared.

Disappeared while in father’s care

Six-year-old Daniel Adolphus disappeared on the night of December 2, 2015 at his Richmond Hill, Essequibo home.

Daniel and his four-year-old sister were left in their father, Junior Adolphus’ care. The children’s mother was out of the Region when the child went missing. Since the child’s disappearance, his father has been providing the police with conflicting information.

One time, he claimed he left the child watching television but residents confirmed that the village was hit by a power failure around the time; the older Adolphus said he left the child watching cartoons.

It was also revealed that the father had tried to strangle his son a year before after he (older Adolphus) suffered a nervous breakdown.

Seaman killed, body dumped

The body of 27-year-old Roy Rowland was found dumped on Marigold Street, Roxanne Burnham Gardens on May 17, last.

He was shot to the head. His body was found the morning after he left his girlfriend to spend some time with a friend.

The reason for the seaman losing his life is unclear, but the cops have received information that his death is linked to a drug deal that went sour in Cayenne.

No one has been held as yet.

Restaurant owner hacked to death, wife brutally beaten

On August 7, 2015, Zhenkz Su, 35, the owner of the popular Jade Stone Restaurant on Mandela Avenue, East Ruimveldt, was hacked to death and his wife, Fei, was battered after robbers invaded their home.

It has been two years and the cops have not been able to solve the businessman’s murder. The man’s body was found gagged and bound in the kitchen area with chop wounds about the head. The killers had also dumped sacks of rice on the body.

There are reports that the intruders killed Su after he refused to open a money-safe for them. The intruders also inflicted a savage beating on the businessman’s wife, who was attacked in her bedroom. She was battered into unconsciousness, with the attackers knocking out some of her teeth.

These cases have been added to the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s list of cold cases. The relatives of these victims are hoping that investigators will reopen the probe into these murders, so that the killers are caught.

The Commissioner of Police, Seelall Persaud had indicated that a Cold Case Unit will be formed and a special team will be assigned to look back at the cases. However, this announcement was made some time ago but such a unit has not been established.