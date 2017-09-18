Impounded animals still being mistreated

Despite the Animal Welfare Act clearly stating that police are responsible for the welfare of impounded animals, they seem to do the exact opposite by allowing the creatures to be ill-treated.

Community members recently complained that a calf which was involved in an accident last Monday has been impounded at the Number 51 Station, Berbice, Corentyne.

They alleged that the impounded calf was left unfed until a government official fed the animal on Thursday last.

A few months ago, two goat kiddies had to be rescued by the same Government official at another Police Outpost in Berbice, since these animals were on the brink of dehydration and starvation.

Kaieteur News was told that sheep, horses, donkeys and cows have died at the Albion Police Station, Black Bush Polder.

The Animal Welfare Act passed this year speaks about ‘the protection and well-being of domesticated animals as it relates to shelter, food supply and humane treatment’.