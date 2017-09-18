GCB/CGI Jaguars 3-day Franchise League…East Bank vs. Essequibo match drawn as rain affects final day’s play

After weeks of cricket friendly weather, a surprise downpour of rain only allowed for less than two hours of play in the third and final day of the East Bank vs. Essequibo, Guyana Cricket Board/Jaguars franchise tournament, 3rd round clash at the Everest Cricket Club ground, yesterday.

When rain interrupted the draw-imminent game at 11:09hrs, Essequibo in their second innings were 48-2 after losing both their openers. West Demerara’s seamer, Guyana under-19 skipper Ronaldo Ali-Mohammed, struck first when he had Essequibo’s Joshua Jones caught behind by wicketkeeper John Champagne for 2 in the second over of the innings.

Following the first wicket, with just five runs on the board, Kevon Boodie and Kemol Savoury added 34 runs for the second wicket before left arm spinner Totaram Bishun had Boodie caught by Mohammed for 18 at mid-on.

The umpires, after subsequent ground and pitch examinations, called off the match at 14:35hrs with Essequibo left stranded on 48-2 in their second innings. East Bank were still to bat a second time and the game was leaning towards a draw even before the third day’s play began.

Earlier in the match, Essequibo won the toss and decided to bat first and managed to make 280 runs all out from 97overs. This first innings tally was majorly thanks to wicketkeeper/batsman Kemol Savory, who expertly struck 136 runs from 195 balls. Mark Williams showed good temperament in his 94-ball knock 43.

In East Bank’s first innings reply, they were in some trouble with the score 37-3 before lunch on day 2, but Sherfane Rutherford and West Indies Under-16 Captain, Sachin Singh combined for a fourth-wicket partnership of 196 runs to revive the innings.

Thanks to the almost double century stand between Rutherford and Singh, East Bank were eventually dismissed for 312 in their first innings yesterday morning, adding 9 runs to their overnight score of 303-9. Guyana Jaguars all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford, who is known as a big hitter, demonstrated his ability to bat long periods and he stroked a patiently composed century of 108 from 185 balls. Rutherford combined with 16-year-old Sachin Singh who was dismissed LBW by spinner Anthony Adams agonizingly short of a century. Singh fell for 99 after facing a total of 227 balls.

East Bank were unable to bat a second time as the match was called off during Essequibo’s second innings, in which they were left stranded on 48-2.

(Calvin Chapman)