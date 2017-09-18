Latest update September 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Female Venezuelan national among three held with gun

A female Venezuelan national, who is in Guyana illegally, is among three persons who have been detained after being found with an unlicensed firearm.
Police found the firearm and five rounds of ammunition, while searching a vehicle at a checkpoint at Itaballi
Also at around 13:45 hrs yesterday, police on a river patrol in the Mazaruni , arrested a 53-year-old miner from Fifth Avenue, Bartica, after searching his vessel and unearthing 506 grammes of cannabis.
He is being processed for court.
Meanwhile, police at Bartica arrested ten drivers during a stop and search operation between 22:00 hrs on Saturday and 05:00 hrs yesterday.
They were given breathalyzer tests which revealed that they were all above the legal alcohol limit. They were all charged and are expected in Court on Wednesday.

