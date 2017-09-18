Female Venezuelan national among three held with gun

Latest update September 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
A female Venezuelan national, who is in Guyana illegally, is among three persons who have been detained after being found with an unlicensed firearm.
Police found the firearm and five rounds of ammunition, while searching a vehicle at a checkpoint at Itaballi
Also at around 13:45 hrs yesterday, police on a river patrol in the Mazaruni , arrested a 53-year-old miner from Fifth Avenue, Bartica, after searching his vessel and unearthing 506 grammes of cannabis.
He is being processed for court.
Meanwhile, police at Bartica arrested ten drivers during a stop and search operation between 22:00 hrs on Saturday and 05:00 hrs yesterday.
They were given breathalyzer tests which revealed that they were all above the legal alcohol limit. They were all charged and are expected in Court on Wednesday.
With each column, persons would ask questions or seek clarification. You simply don't have the time to cope. My... more
There is a whale of a difference between GDP growth and per capita income. And even though there is a correlation between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda's Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
