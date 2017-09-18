Latest update September 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

Cop without helmet dies during test-ride

A 37-year-old police constable died in an accident at Unity Old Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Saturday while on a test ride.
He has been identified as Elroy Newton of Lot 70 Zoorzig Mahaicony. He died while receiving treatment at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital.
According to information received, Newton, who was stationed at Transport Workshop, Eve-Leary, left his station on the Guyana Police Force (GPF)’s motorcycle, CE 4555, on a test ride around 19:30 hrs.
While proceeding north along the Unity Old Road, the Constable was reportedly in the process of negotiating a sharp turn when he lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the road surface and sustained severe injuries.
He was allegedly riding at a fast rate and was not wearing a safety helmet. Newton leaves to mourn his wife and only child.
Just last week, a 21-year -old motorcyclist was killed and his girlfriend seriously injured after crashing headlong into a parked forklift on the West Coast Demerara Public Road.
The victims were Kevin Richard Singh, an electrician from Hague, West Coast Demerara and his girlfriend, 38-year-old Verna Wells of Port Kaituma, North West District.

Dead: Elroy Newton

Earlier this month Malcolm Ross, a former policeman, and his girlfriend, Jewel Pestano, were killed after the motorcycle on which they were travelling, collided with a motor car at Cummings Lodge Railway Embankment, Greater Georgetown.
At least 17 motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents recently. Traffic Chief, Dion Moore has warned motorcyclists of the danger of riding without helmets.

