CANI distributes back to school supplies to North Ruimveldt children

Come Alive Network Inc (CANI) recently executed the first leg of shoe distribution in the community of North Ruimveldt.

Over 20 students aged between 4 to 15, received shoes as well as school supplies.

Come Alive Network Inc (CANI) is a non-governmental and not- for- profit organisation which was established to actively support youth development.

CANI’s entire operation is managed by a group of diverse young people.

In addition, an annual shoe drive is hosted whereby the organisation visits underprivileged communities and shares shoes and supplies.

This has been an ongoing project since 2014, and has seen more than 1000 students benefitting from this venture.

Some communities that benefitted so far from the organisation are: Charity, Enmore, Mocha, Linden, North Ruimveldt, as well as communities in Berbice.

The volunteers spend time engaging community members and invoke through Guyanese culture of ‘one-one dutty does build dam’, when it embarks on fundraising for the project.

Distribution will continue throughout this week in areas such as Berbice, Mocha and Vreed-en-hoop where approximately 200 school bags will also be distributed along with school shoes and stationery.