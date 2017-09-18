CANI distributes back to school supplies to North Ruimveldt children

Latest update September 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
Come Alive Network Inc (CANI) recently executed the first leg of shoe distribution in the community of North Ruimveldt.
Over 20 students aged between 4 to 15, received shoes as well as school supplies.
Come Alive Network Inc (CANI) is a non-governmental and not- for- profit organisation which was established to actively support youth development.
CANI’s entire operation is managed by a group of diverse young people.
In addition, an annual shoe drive is hosted whereby the organisation visits underprivileged communities and shares shoes and supplies.
This has been an ongoing project since 2014, and has seen more than 1000 students benefitting from this venture.
Some communities that benefitted so far from the organisation are: Charity, Enmore, Mocha, Linden, North Ruimveldt, as well as communities in Berbice.
The volunteers spend time engaging community members and invoke through Guyanese culture of ‘one-one dutty does build dam’, when it embarks on fundraising for the project.
Distribution will continue throughout this week in areas such as Berbice, Mocha and Vreed-en-hoop where approximately 200 school bags will also be distributed along with school shoes and stationery.
Sep 17, 2017Following two months of exciting play, the Georgetown Football Club ground is expected to be packed this evening for the culmination of the Corona Invitational Football tournament, with the final and...
Sep 17, 2017
Sep 17, 2017
Sep 17, 2017
Sep 17, 2017
Sep 17, 2017
With each column, persons would ask questions or seek clarification. You simply don’t have the time to cope. My... more
There is a whale of a difference between GDP growth and per capita income. And even though there is a correlation between... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the United States and the OAS and High Commissioner... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]