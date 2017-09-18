Brawl over woman turns fiery as three houses burnt to the ground

– Sophia man stabbed with pitch fork, chopped to head

A Sophia, Georgetown mini bus conductor is clinging to life at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after being stabbed with a pitchfork and chopped several times in the head Sunday morning by a man, whose woman the conductor had been “tackling.”

The injured man has been identified as 28-year-old Alvand Williams of ‘B’ Field Sophia. He has been listed as critical after being stabbed to the right chest with the pitchfork and chopped to the head with a cutlass.

After Williams was attacked, his gang reportedly went in search of the suspect, Cleon Felix; and as they were hunting for him in ‘B’ Field Sophia, they burnt three houses to the ground, including where the suspect lived with the mother of his child. The woman’s name was given as “Kerry,” and she is said to be the individual at the centre of the controversy.

Dexter Forde and Simone Durant, friends of Felix, are the ones who lost their homes. Felix was picked up by the police in the company of Forde and has reportedly since confessed to stabbing and chopping the 28-year-old man.

According to information received, Williams was ‘tackling’ the suspect’s child mother for some time and based on what Felix told the police, the conductor “disrespected” the woman when she refused to travel in his bus a few days ago.

When the woman complained to Felix, he confronted the conductor on Hadfield Street, Georgetown and an argument ensued, resulting in Felix running away when Williams rushed up to him with an object.

Early yesterday, the conductor, who was armed with two cutlasses, was out on the road at ‘B’ Field Sophia waiting on a bus. At the same time, Felix was heading to the wash bay on the main road at Sophia where he worked.

The two men clashed and Williams allegedly challenged Felix to a fight. Based on what the suspect has told the cops, the conductor fired the first chop, but missed. Felix allegedly then disarmed his attacker.

“He (Felix) said that he chopped and Williams was walking away and Williams picked up a pitchfork that was nearby and was about to stab him (Felix) when he (Felix) turned back and chopped Williams again. He (Felix) said he then collected the pitchfork and stabbed him then he walked away and left him there,” a police source said.

This newspaper was told that the police rushed to the scene and took the wounded Williams to the hospital. On learning of the incident, the injured man’s friends, allegedly went hunting for the suspect.

They first went to his home and when they realised he was not there, they burnt his house down. They then went to his friend, Dexter Forde’s home and burnt it too. Reports are that Forde and Felix had left the area.

Desperate to find the man who attacked their friend, they went to the home of another friend, Simone Durant and burnt her home also.

However, the police were able to track down the suspect and Forde. No one has been arrested for the fire as yet.