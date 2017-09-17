West Demerara beat West Berbice by 29 runs

East Bank make strong reply to Essequibo

West Demerara defeated West Berbice by 29 runs in the final session of the second day when the third round of the Cricket Guyana Inc., Jaguars three-day Franchise League concluded yesterday at Tuschen.

Resuming on their overnight score of 57 without lost with Ronaldo Renee and Akshaya Persaud on 35 and nine respectively, West Demerara lost them both in quick succession without adding to their total; Renee was caught off Stephen Harris, while Persaud was taken off Derrick McCalmon. Harris then removed Tevin Imlach (06) before Travis Persaud (00) was run out as West Demerara were reduced to 64-4. Malcolm Hubbard (06) departed shortly after before Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who had retired hurt on the first day on seven, and Romario Shepherd added 23 for the sixth-wicket, but as their reunion was beginning to look ominous, Shepherd fell to Gudakesh Motie for 17. Motie continued to pose problems for the batsmen with his consistency and control and apart from Chanderpaul who remained unbeaten on 26 from 170 balls, only Keshram Seyhodan (16) reached double figures as West Demerara were bowled out for 126 in the second session. Motie picked up 5-25 to finish with match figures of 11-41, while Harris claimed 3-31.

Set 131 to win, pacer Shepherd made early inroads when-he trapped Arthley Bailey lbw off the first ball of the innings without scoring before accounting for Leon Andrews (02) in similar fashion. Shepherd worked up some decent pace and uprooted the stumps of Quacy McPherson (00) before Seyhodan sent back Aviskar Sewkarran (01) as West Berbice found themselves in trouble at 9-4. Motie (07) was then lbw to Richie Looknauth before Sherwin McPherson and Raffell Estraido added 26 for the sixth-wicket.

Estraido drove Shepherd sweetly through covers for fours before he was caught at the wicket off the said bowler for 11. McPherson looked positive – he drove Shepherd to the cover boundary and smashed Seyhodan for six before he fell for 27. Andrew Dutchin departed for five, but Javid Karim and Harris gave their team hopes with a stand of 27. Karim timed the ball well as he took boundaries off Seyhodan, Looknauth and Malcolm Hubbard, while Harris punched Shepherd to the cover boundary.

However, Karim was bowled by Persaud for 31 after hitting five boundaries before McCalmon (00) was run out leaving Harris, who surprisingly batted down the order, unbeaten on 14; West Berbice were bowled out in the final session for 101 in 35 overs. Shepherd picked up 4-41, while Seyhodan had 2-25.

Scores: West Demerara 110 and 126 beat West Berbice 106 and 101 by 29 runs.

Meanwhile, at Everest, East Bank in their 1st innings replying to Essequibo reached 303/9 at the close of play. Sachin Singh hit 99 off 227 balls, Christopher Deonarine 15 off 35 balls,

Sherfane Rutherford 108 off 185 balls.

Essequibo had previously made 280 all out. KevonBoodie 16 in 30 balls, Kemol Savory 136 off 195 balls, Mark Williams 43 off 94 balls were the lead batsmen. Bowling for East Bank: Sherfane Rutherford 2/43, DarshanPersaud 3/47 and TotaramBishun 3/73 led the bowling.