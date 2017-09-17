Latest update September 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Volleyball action set for East Coast Berbice today

Sep 17, 2017 Sports 0

After a lull due to the inclement weather, the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA) is back into full swing with a number of tournaments lined up. With an ongoing Inter school tournament in full swing more action is set for today, with a

Some of the trophies on offer in today’s Volleyball action.

one day open volleyball tournament, on the East Coast of Berbice.
The BVA in collaboration with the Kendall’s Union Sports Club will be staging the grand one day Mark Henriques Memorial Volleyball Tournament for teams in Berbice.
The tournament will attract teams from throughout Berbice with over 20 expected to take to the court for the all-day competition which is expected to feature games among the male and female seniors and junior males.
Teams are expected from Orealla/ Siparuta area up the Corentyne River, Rollers of New Amsterdam, No.52 Survivals, Jets of Corriverton, Tain Humanitarian, Port Mourant Jaguars, PMTC, GTCPM, West Berbice and Black Bush Polder.
The senior segment is expected to feature Port Mourant Training School, Port Mourant Jaguars, Black Bush Polder, Corriverton Jets, SCC Slammers, Orealla/ Siparuta, Rollers Volleyball Club and Police Training School, NO52 Survivors, 3 Doors strikers, and host Kendall Union Sports Club.
In the female category, teams are expected to come from Corriverton Jets, Port Mourant and Orealla.
The junior males teams expected to compete are PMTC, Jets, Tain Humanitarian, Kendall’s Union, GTCPM 1 & 2 and Berbice High School among others.
A full day of volleyball action is anticipated.
Incentives will be presented to the top teams in the various categories and the outstanding individual players.
The activity will be coordinated by BVA President and National Coach Levi Nedd and President of the KUSC Alert Budhoo. Action serves off at 09:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

