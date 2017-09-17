New York East Canje Reunion honours top National Grade Six pupils

The New York East Canje Reunion of the USA recently honored the top performers of the six primary schools in the East Canje area. The ten-year-old organisation, for the sixth time is providing financial support for the top

students. This year they went one step further by recognizing the top four students from each school as against the top three for the previous five years.

At a simple but significant ceremony held recently at the Rose Hall Estate Training Building, cash incentives totaling US$2,925 were distributed among the twenty four students. The event was coordinated by resident of the area Anil Beharry a Senior Manager of The NBS on behalf of the donors.

The top student of the area was John Andrew Ramdin of Cumberland Primary School who scored 510 marks to earn a spot at Bishop’s High School.

Beharry read a prepared message on behalf of the organisation which congratulated the kids, their parents and teachers. The organisation also pledged continued support.

He took the opportunity to personally thank the New York East Canje Reunion for the gesture. He is positive that the cash will go a far way to help the families prepare the children for Secondary School education.

He also stated that the gesture will surely motivate others to do well. Special thanks were offered to the parents, teachers and the media for their support. He commended the Rose Hall Estate for its willingness to provide a lovely venue for the annual event. Engraved pens were distributed to all the persons present.

Speaking on behalf of the Region Six Democratic Council and the Department of Education was School Welfare Officer, Sattish Auditia. He was high in praise of the work being done by the organisation and promised the Region’s support for the continued success of the children. He urged the parents, teachers and children to strive for excellence and reminded them that education is a way out of poverty.

Top student Ramdin, in response, thanked the organisation for the interest shown in the children of the area. He promised that they will put the cash to good use and continue to strive for more success, thus making everyone proud.