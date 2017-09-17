Latest update September 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National Women’s Hockey Team

Sep 17, 2017 Sports 0

Kaieteur Sport’s youth in focus this week is 19-year-old Minsodia Culpepper. This teen plays for Old Fort Shooting Stars hockey club and is one of the club’s most exciting players. Culpepper has been playing the sport for

Minsodia Culpepper (white) of Old Fort Lady Bugs battle a GCC player to keep possession.

4 years. The lass who attended the North Ruimveldt Multilateral Secondary School, explained to Kaieteur Sport that, “Back in 2013 when I was in third form a member of the school’s alumni, Ivor Thompson, was asking for persons who may have been interested in playing hockey and I decided to give it a try and I never looked back.”
Culpepper plays high forward and defence in the developing Old Fort female squad. With the upcoming Pan American Cups Hockey tournaments, which will be hosted in Guyana this October, the Phlebotomy trainee related that she is gunning for a place in the Senior Women’s squad.
She explained that there aren’t any opportunities at the youth level since Guyana does not have a junior female team, so she has to make it at the senior level and her belief is strong of success, “My confidence is very high of breaking into the senior women’s team because I practice hard and my game has been improving every year since I began playing.”
Minsodia aspires to be a medical Doctor and she related that she continues to play hockey because, “The sport helps me to improve my physical ability while helping to keep me healthy, which is very good.”

