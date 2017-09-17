Latest update September 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Mecca 2017 set to be largest yet; GABF head plans to improve marketing

Sep 17, 2017 Sports 0

Guyana’s National Club Basketball Championship, Mecca, has been set for November-December this year, and is expected to have the final tip off on Boxing Day, according to President of the Guyana Amateur Basketball

Flashback! Bulls (White) against Pacesetters in Mecca 2014 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Federation (GABF), Nigel Hinds. In addition, he promised that 16 clubs will be battling for the biggest incentives that the competition has ever seen. The $1.2 million top prize of 2014, which was the largest to date, will definitely be surpassed.
Mecca 2017 will feature 7 clubs each from the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) and the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA), while two clubs from the less active Berbice association will be included. Defending champions Raiders of Linden and runners up Bounty Colts of Georgetown will be ranked 1 and 2 respectively.
Teams that don’t have previous tournament ranking will be selected based on their rank within their association. Hinds explained to Kaieteur Sport that, “This competition will be contested between 1st division clubs.” The tournament will be contested at three venues, the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH), Vrymen’s Erven in Berbice and the Mackenzie Sports Club in Linden. From the quarterfinal stage all matches will be played at the CASH.
Hinds posited that in 2014 the stands at CASH were almost at capacity for the semifinals and finals but that wasn’t the case in 2015 and 2016. “We recognize the vital importance of marketing which will help in improving attendance at matches,” stated the GABF head. He further explained that the Federation intends to market this tournament well despite financial constraints.

More in this category

Sports

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight for $1 million, runner up $400,000

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight...

Sep 17, 2017

Following two months of exciting play, the Georgetown Football Club ground is expected to be packed this evening for the culmination of the Corona Invitational Football tournament, with the final and...
Read More
GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Solomon, Barnwell’s fifties put GT in charge

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Solomon,...

Sep 17, 2017

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National Women’s Hockey Team

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National...

Sep 17, 2017

Volleyball action set for East Coast Berbice today

Volleyball action set for East Coast Berbice

Sep 17, 2017

Hamilton Green Football Cup… Round of 16 action set for East Coast next Sunday

Hamilton Green Football Cup… Round of 16 action...

Sep 17, 2017

West Demerara beat West Berbice by 29 runs

West Demerara beat West Berbice by 29 runs

Sep 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]