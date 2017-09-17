Jagdeo wouldn’t know de truth if it slap him in he face

De nation getting fed up wid these lying politicians. Dem lying day in, week out, month in, year out. Since dem open dem mouth is a lie especially Jagdeo, that scamp.

A surgeon once tell dem boys that “Truth is like a surgery. It hurts but cures. Lie is like a pain killer. It gives instant relief but has side effects that last forever.”

De KING fuh LIE and not telling the truth in Guyana is that bai that name Jagdeo.

He tell everybody how he walked out and leff his Cabinet colleagues to make the decision fuh give away the Sanata complex. He lie.

When dem boys ask Luncheon, he seh he couldn’t remember.

Hundreds of people went to his wedding. Dem boys been too. Dem see he walk round de Maro, yet this same Jagdeo tell de nation he never married.

This man lie so much that he even tell dem boys that he own parents dem didn’t bring him in the world.

The truth about GPC never come to light although he sell it out to his best friend,

Guyana don’t know how much land leff on the banks of de three main rivers.

Jagdeo never tell the nation who and who he give all the EBD housing lands to.

He lie about he retirement package and he still fighting in court fuh moh money.

He did seh after two terms in office he going to plant rice and plantain on he Neighbour farm. To date de man ain’t even buy a cutlass.

He didn’t tell de nation the truth about Berbice Bridge. He lie bout de Marriott, bout de AMAILA Falls Hydro project; he lie bout de airport expansion deal; he lie bout de Skeldon plant wha he seh he spend trillions on; he lie bout de Enmore packaging plant wha ain’t even package a pepper plant to this day.

Don’t talk bout de forest. He seh plenty leff but when de nation check is only de swamp leff.

Nobody ever know bout Pradoville 2 until he try to move de tower.

He was never truthful bout de drug purchases wid Babbie. Then he lie when he get ketch wid de One Laptop Per Family.

Nobody know onto now wha deal he sign wid BaiShanLin but he had dem fetching out Guyana by de shipload.

The fiber optic cable is another thiefing story. De transmission line is de same thing.

Then comes Clico. When de company collapse he seh that can never happen in Guyana. He end up taking tax dollars to rescue he friends who had money in Clico and lie to de nation.

He wasn’t truthful about why he tek the medivac to the US but dem boys find out was a plug he been for.

He wasn’t truthful to de nation when he give away de radio licences to he family, friends and party people.

And now there is no space leff for anybody else.

He give away de oil blocks and playing games. He publish a map which show that de only block that leff is by de seawall. He know nobody believe oil deh under de seawall.

Don’t ever be surprised if he wake one morning and tell the nation that he name is not Jagdeo and that he was never president of Guyana. He bareface enough to tell de nation that he join de AFC and he gun be de 2020 presidential candidate.

Talk half and wait fuh more untruths and lies.