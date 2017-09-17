Hamilton Green Football Cup… Round of 16 action set for East Coast next Sunday

The Hamilton Green Cup knockout football tournament, which has sizzled to the round of 16 stage, will continue next weekend on the East Coast of Demerara with 4 matches. All the clashes have been scheduled to kick off at the Victoria ground next week Sunday.

The first contest will see West Coast’s Uitvulgt against East Coast’s Golden Grove at 15:00hrs. At 17:00hrs, Den Amstel will play Buxton, while later in the evening at 19:00hrs, Mahaica Determinators will match skills with city side GFC. The feature clash on Sunday, September 24 will be between Ann’s Grove and Santos beginning at 21:00hrs.

The latest winners in the competition which began with 24 teams saw Linden based Winners Connection and Milerock both utilizing home crowd support to win at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground last week. Winners Connection whipped Kuru Kururu 4-0, while Milerock ousted East Coast based Plaisance FC 3-0 from the tournament.

Mahaica Determinators, Buxton, Ann’s and Golden Grove will be looking to utilize their East Coast home support as the teams vie to go one step closer towards the $500,000 top prize next Sunday.