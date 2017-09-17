Guyana-born business mogul commits to building home country

…Movie Towne to create jobs, boost economy

After migrating to Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana-born Derek Chin managed to turn himself

into a brand, an internationally recognized businessman with multimillion-dollar ideas.

Having spent years involving himself in the corporate sector of the twin-island Republic, Chin is finally ready to do something to develop his country of birth that was part of making him who he is today.

The business tycoon is bringing his most popular franchise to Guyana. A massive Movie Towne Complex is currently being erected along the Turkeyen Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The state of the art facility, which was initially pegged at US$30M, is now approaching US$45M, but according to Chin, his home country is definitely worth the investment as part of an expanded regional development.

“It is always important for a person to remember where they came from, and so, I want to do something here in Guyana, for the people of Guyana to enjoy,” Chin smiled.

The “ultra-modern complex” is located on 10 acres of land with a 200,000 plus square foot building, and will be offering an array of attractions and leisure amenities for families and entertainment seekers to enjoy.

The Cineplex is set to be outfitted with “eight state-of-the-art screens with some of the latest 2D and 3D Digital Cinema Technology, Dolby Surround audio technology, luxurious seating with a capacity of 2,000 and a diverse food concession to cater to many appetites.

Among the attractions also, would be a 60,000-square foot Massy Stores Super Centre,

one of the largest in the Caribbean, as well as a vibrant and state of the art shopping mall with exciting retail businesses from Guyana and other parts of the region.

A number of well known local, regional and international restaurant franchises have already signed on to set up shop within the complex. These include Rizzoni’s offering an Italian menu, plus an off shoot of the popular Ruby Tuesday Restaurants called Barney’s. There are also plans for a live entertainment area and a few amusement rides to add to the magic of this complex.

Of course KFC, Royal Castle and Popeye’s have already signed in along with Jimmy Rockets.

Additionally, the complex is expected to open up hundreds of job opportunities.

EARLY DAYS

Even though he left the Land of Many Waters at the tender age of eight, Chin told this publication that he is still very much in tune with his roots, and the Guyanese culture make up an integral part of who he is.

Derek recalled spending his early years at 305 Church Street, Georgetown. His family operated a dry goods store. Chin was a jovial child always in search of new adventures. But things changed during the violence of the 1960s. The Chin family was forced to close up shop and move.

“It was for everybody’s safety, I would say,” the entrepreneur said.

But being the cheerful and energetic soul that he was, Chin broke barriers faster than he’d ever expected. Tennis was his main hobby sport, and he followed proudly in the footsteps of his uncle, Guyanese and Brandon Trophy Champion, Derek Phang.

Eventually, Derek went on to play regional and University tennis, captaining Trinidad and

Tobago teams, gaining the love of Trinidadians in and out of his school. While sports were an important component of his life, Chin’s studies came first. A tertiary education took him to the land of the Maple Leaf, Canada where he earned for himself a Business Administration degree from the reputable University of Western Ontario, London, Canada. After a few years there, Chin returned to Trinidad to pursue a career as an Accountant with KPMG.

“It was what my father wanted, for me to learn business and you know, back then, you did everything to please your parents, without saying a word,” Chin recalled at a Disapora Conference held recently in Guyana.

GETTING INTO BUSINESS

Even as an Accountant, Derek knew he wanted to pursue other ventures, and wasted no time in doing so. His first big idea was to set up an amusement game arcade of Pac Man and Space Invaders fame. Some may call it beginner’s luck, but it was actually careful planning that made the business a notable success and was the stepping stone to his future successes.

“At one point, we even had to close the doors to keep the overwhelming crowd out, so popular were the video arcades of the 80’s, so that I think was a very good sign, and it gave me a lot of confidence to move on to bigger and better things,” Chin said.

As the gaming arcade began operating at maximum capacity, Chin recognized the need for security and similar services.

“Dozens of children were in there and you have to ensure that when they are in your place, they are safe, so that forced me into starting up a security company”. That was the start of Telecom Security Services, one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most reputable security Companies since 1980.

As those businesses continued in the path of success, Chin began pursuing his great love of horse racing. He eventually became Chairman and President of the Horse Racing fraternity up to 2011. Derek Chin now races full time at Woodbine, Toronto, Canada with a goal to make his colours well known and become the most successful Caribbean owner in Canada. He is well on his way.

Derek, in 2002, investigated and felt even against great odds that the time was ripe in Trinidad for a new entertainment destination

With his other business partners he pulled off a spectacular 2002 opening of the first Movie Towne Complex, which was erected in Port of Spain and continues to be one of the best local businesses during the last 15 years in Trinidad and Tobago. It became a winner of many accolades and business awards.

The massive success of this first location led Chin and his team to fulfill a demand in Chaguanas, South Trinidad and Tobago, with the construction of Movie Towne Complexes at these areas.

Just as Derek sees himself as a Caribbean man, he also wants Movie Towne to be a reflection of the Region. And, because he holds Guyana very close to his heart, he has chosen Georgetown to expand his success.

“It is important for the people of the Caribbean to be more unified, and if there is one thing that we are all good at, it is enjoying wholesome entertainment,” Chin said.

Now that he has been able to make a name for himself, Chin has taken up the mantle to being closer to the people and try to meet their needs.

COMPETING WITH LOCALS

Chin has often made it clear that his Guyana location is not intended to put any of the existing cinemas or businesses out of business. Far from it! The intent is to give Guyanese people more choice and variety.

“As business people, we need to learn to improve our own businesses before we start looking to badmouth or mash up another man’s business, because at the end of the day, we don’t live in this world by ourselves, so eventually somebody else will come along to give you a run for your money by providing alternatives,” Chin warned. There is always somebody else out there!

The businessman explained that even though Movie Towne has a wonderful reputation, it still faces immense competition from the evolving technologies and fast developments in the world of Hollywood and Bollywood.

Chin is proud that apart from movie-going, the Movie Towne complexes provide an environment for wholesome family entertainment and healthy enjoyment.

“One of the most important things in the world is family, and we believe in creating an environment that builds bonds. That is one of our aims and goals, and we feel that if we are able to do that, we would be indirectly changing the world for the better.”

Chin highlighted that the complexes cater for people of all walks of life and financial brackets.

“We want to ensure that years from now, Movie Towne would not only be part of exciting stories people tell their children, but also an important venue for people to create new memories.

In all its years of existence, now fifteen (15), the Movie Towne team has been part of putting smiles on the faces of those who are less fortunate.

Apart from throwing exciting charity events for orphans and underprivileged children, the company has also been very active in sponsoring tutoring, competitions, scholarships etc in the area of film and the Arts.

Additionally, Movie Towne has been involved in promoting and aiding students in their film making classes in schools, and an integral part in developing the art of film making and exposure to this dynamic environment.

It has revolutionized the whole film industry in all its aspects in Trinidad and Tobago. One only has to compare what the industry was prior to 2003 and to see what it is today.

“Things like that are what we do, and we want to do that here in Guyana…I’m sure you know of Machel Montano’s movie ‘Bazodee’ and others such as “the Cutlass” and realize that there is potential for Guyana to get involved in things like this.”