GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Solomon, Barnwell’s fifties put GT in charge

L/C’tyne beat U/C’tyne by 10 wkts in 2 days

By Sean Devers

Half-centuries from Skipper Chris Barnwell and Dexter Solomon and 4-40 from

Gajanand Suknanan put Georgetown in a commanding position against East Coast on the penultimate day of the third round GCB/CGI three-day Franchise League at Lusignan yesterday leaving E/Coast to get 299 to win today.

East Coast resumed on 102-4 and lost their last five wickets for 17 runs as Suknanan had support from leg-spinner Steven Sankar (3-8) and Left-arm spinner Devon Lord (2-10).

Barnwell hit five fours and three sixes from 88 balls in his 62, while Solomon’s 84 lasted 159 balls and included six fours and two sixes as Georgetown were all out for 244-9. Cordel Mars had 2-49, Rajendra Chandrika 2-30 and Bhaskar Yadram 2-68.

When play resumed, Joshua Persaud (8) was LBW to Suknanan at 116-5, while Ramnarine Chetura (3) was also removed by the 24-year-old off-spinner at 124-6 and nobody else got into double figures as Sankar dismissed the last two batsmen as East Coast were dismissed an hour before Lunch.

Georgetown, enjoying a lead of 55, lost Robin Bacchus (10) who edged Mars to the Keeper at 16-1.

Raymon Perez used his feet nicely to off-spinner Kumar Bishundyal and stroked him with immaculate timing past extra cover for four and clobbered Rajendra Chandrika for six and by Lunch he was on 20. With him was Sunil Singh on nine and Georgetown on 39-1.

After Lunch, Perez, like most of the batsmen in this tournament, threw his wicket away when well set for a big score on 23 as he drove Bishundyal loosely to mid-off at 45-2.

Mars bowled with good pace and removed Singh (10) at 51-3 before Barnwell, the first innings top-scorer with 44, got going with a six off Bishundyal. Jamaican Ramaal Lewis was dropped at short cover on two as Bhaskar Yadram failed to hold on the second attempt what would have been a stupendous catch off Mars. Lewis pivoted and pulled Mars for four while Barnwell edged a quick short ball for four before ducking under a bouncer from the fired up pacer.

Lewis cut Singh for four, while Barnwell on-drove Singh and lofted him over his head for six off consecutive balls.

Lewis (13) tried to match Barnwell’s big hitting and perished when he tried to clear long-on and was well caught by Mars off Yadram to leave Georgetown on 95-4.

Barnwell smashed Yadram gloriously past cover for four before Solomon punched pacer Kishan DaSilva back past him for four and dumped Yadram for six.

At Tea the score was 133-4 with Barnwell on 43 and Solomon on 23 and the lead already 88.

After Tea, Barnwell pulled Mars for a murderous boundary to reach his fifty from 73 balls with five fours and two sixes and celebrated with a six over cover but Yadram, for the second time in the game, bowled Barnwell to leave GT on 165-5.

Solomon soon reached his half century from 80 balls when he dumped Bishundyal for six over cover. His landmark was decorated with four fours and two sixes but Kellon Carmichael (1) and Paul Wintz (2) fell in quick succession to leave the score on 188-7.

Solomon who seemed to lose concentration after reaching his fifty and Lord (14) swept Yadram for four but was caught and bowled by Chandrika at 260-9.

Sankar got going with a couple of boundaries including a six off Yadram, while Solomon dumped Chandrika for six before playing a ‘nothing shot’ and edged Chandrika to the Keeper in the penultimate over of the 242-9 before the innings ended one run later.

Meanwhile, at Albion Lower Corentyne beat Upper Corentyne by 10 wickets in two days after reaching 26 without loss chasing 24 to win. Scores: Upper Corentyne 130 (Permaul 6-49, Khan 4-37) and 157 (Latchaya 39, Baldeo 38; Royan Johnson 4-49, Permaul 3-42); Lower Corentyne 263-9 decl (Edwards 89, Seon Hetmyer 49; Perriera 6-71) and 27-0.