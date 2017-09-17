Latest update September 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight for $1 million, runner up $400,000

Sep 17, 2017 Sports 0

Following two months of exciting play, the Georgetown Football Club ground is expected to be packed this evening for the culmination of the Corona Invitational Football tournament, with the final and third place playoff.

Round Robin action between GFC and Western Tigers.

The Final, which will be battled between the youthful GFC and the experienced Police FC, will begin at 21:00 hrs. GFC will be featuring in their first senior men’s final in over a decade and they have indicated that a win tonight will be in tribute to their late coach, Peter Lashley.
Meanwhile, Police FC will be looking to add this Corona Football title to their Trophy Case, which includes the 2016 Mayor Cup silverware.
The third place playoff is expected to be as exciting as the final and will be a perfect warm up when Western Tigers play Northern Rangers for $200,000. Tigers were needled by Police in their semifinal game which saw 4 players (2 from each team) being sent off.
Rangers which remained unbeaten up to their semifinal, had their fairytale run abruptly ended with a 3-0 humbling at the hands of GFC. The loser of that third place clash will pocket $100,000.
Co-Director of Petra, Troy Mendonca, whose company organized this tournament, in an invited comment has stated that, “I expect a keenly contested final and hope that this tournament is used as a springboard for the revival of football in this jurisdiction (Georgetown Football Association).”

