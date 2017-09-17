All set for Rose Hall Town 47th Anniversary cycle race

All is set as the top riders in Berbice are expected to take to the road today for the Rose Hall Town 47th Anniversary cycle event.

The race, which is organised by the Rose Hall Town Anniversary and Development Organization (RHTADO) in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC), is a 40 miles affair.

The race, which is part of two weeks of activity to celebrate the town’s anniversary status will see riders such as Romello Crawford, Andrew Hicks, Wassim Hassnu, Andrea Green, Curtis Dey, Balram Narine, Jason Cameron, Ralph Seenarine, David Hicks and Zaman Khan among others.

Shenika Teixeira and Deance Welch are expected to be among the female competing for top honours. The cyclists are expected to pedal off from in front of the Anamayah Memorial Hospital at Hampshire, Corentyne Berbice, proceed to NO51 Police Station before turning back to finish at the junction of the Rose Hall Town Independence Arch.

There will be prizes for the first five finishers, the first two Juveniles and the first two females.

There will also be a number of prime point prizes up for grabs.

Among the sponsors on board are Lewison General Store, Churches Chicken, Lucky Dollar Store, Circuit Center General Store, Balram Shane General Store, Wynette’s Beauty Salon, Home line Furnishing, Touch of Class Boutique and Anamayah Memorial Hospital among others.

The coordinators are Randolph Roberts and Andrew Griffith. Race time is 10:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)