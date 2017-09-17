Latest update September 17th, 2017 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All set for Rose Hall Town 47th Anniversary cycle race

Sep 17, 2017 Sports 0

All is set as the top riders in Berbice are expected to take to the road today for the Rose Hall Town 47th Anniversary cycle event.
The race, which is organised by the Rose Hall Town Anniversary and Development Organization (RHTADO) in collaboration with the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC), is a 40 miles affair.
The race, which is part of two weeks of activity to celebrate the town’s anniversary status will see riders such as Romello Crawford, Andrew Hicks, Wassim Hassnu, Andrea Green, Curtis Dey, Balram Narine, Jason Cameron, Ralph Seenarine, David Hicks and Zaman Khan among others.
Shenika Teixeira and Deance Welch are expected to be among the female competing for top honours. The cyclists are expected to pedal off from in front of the Anamayah Memorial Hospital at Hampshire, Corentyne Berbice, proceed to NO51 Police Station before turning back to finish at the junction of the Rose Hall Town Independence Arch.
There will be prizes for the first five finishers, the first two Juveniles and the first two females.
There will also be a number of prime point prizes up for grabs.
Among the sponsors on board are Lewison General Store, Churches Chicken, Lucky Dollar Store, Circuit Center General Store, Balram Shane General Store, Wynette’s Beauty Salon, Home line Furnishing, Touch of Class Boutique and Anamayah Memorial Hospital among others.
The coordinators are Randolph Roberts and Andrew Griffith. Race time is 10:00 hrs. (Samuel Whyte)

 

More in this category

Sports

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight for $1 million, runner up $400,000

Corona Invitational Football Final…GFC and Police clash tonight...

Sep 17, 2017

Following two months of exciting play, the Georgetown Football Club ground is expected to be packed this evening for the culmination of the Corona Invitational Football tournament, with the final and...
Read More
GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Solomon, Barnwell’s fifties put GT in charge

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise League …Solomon,...

Sep 17, 2017

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National Women’s Hockey Team

Minsodia Culpepper set sights on Senior National...

Sep 17, 2017

Volleyball action set for East Coast Berbice today

Volleyball action set for East Coast Berbice

Sep 17, 2017

Hamilton Green Football Cup… Round of 16 action set for East Coast next Sunday

Hamilton Green Football Cup… Round of 16 action...

Sep 17, 2017

West Demerara beat West Berbice by 29 runs

West Demerara beat West Berbice by 29 runs

Sep 17, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]