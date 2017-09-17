16 police officers graduate from ‘Capacity building training’

On Friday, 16 officers from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) graduated from a capacity

building training in Strategic Planning.

The course was a two-week programme and the officers graduated from the Police Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown.

The training was recommended by the Security Sector Reform Programme (SSRP) interim report that was submitted by Presidential Adviser on Security, Russell Combe.

The course focused on modernization, succession planning, modern-day policing strategies and techniques, conducting research, preparing action plans, and monitoring and evaluation.

Participants noted that the training will give them the boost to effectively conduct their jobs on a daily basis.

A Police Sergeant, Roshana Beete, said that the training was a very informative one. “This opportunity is graded as an A-plus because the facilitators were excellent in terms of bringing out the different types of analysis that we can use, the models, the techniques, the inputs and outputs we need, stakeholders relationships engagement, media relations, so this was a great experience,” Beete explained.

John Krishnadath, one of two Inspectors from the Suriname Police Force, who participated in the training, said,”We learnt that Suriname has similar problems like Guyana so the techniques that we learnt were very helpful to us at the Suriname Police Force”.

Sergeant Delon Fraser, also of the GPF, noted that the training provided a great deal of information on strategic planning and strategic management. He believes that the training will take the strategic planning unit of the Guyana Police force to another level.

According to Fraser, “The techniques, the information, the modules were all new and I am sure that it will be a great asset to us while working there at the SVU (Special Victims Unit)”.

Acting British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ron Rimmer, reiterated that the United Kingdom is keen on helping Guyana to ensure concrete tangible action is taken during the UK sponsored security sector reform process. The training course, he said, is the first of a series of training activities slated to be conducted within the next few months.

He stated that the course, “Also demonstrates the ongoing commitments of the UK to improve the security sector here in Guyana and supports the government’s efforts to provide a safe and secure environment for its citizens”.

The Police Officers were awarded certificates at the graduation ceremony and were urged to put into practice what they have been taught.