Wisburg Secondary School Football team receive football gears

Wisburg Secondary School Football team was the recipient of football gears last Tuesday at the school, compliments of Roc/22 Football Team.

Manager/Coach of Roc/22 team, Akanni Blair, said he is happy to assist the school. “It is just about giving back. It is a donation from Roc/22 which is a combination of Wisroc and Block 22, which would have played in the last Inter Ward tournament. We always thought that if we had won the competition we would have made a cash donation along with the uniforms, but since we have gotten second in the competition all that we have left, is the uniforms.”

Blair said that the ground is the team’s (Roc/22) training facility so in the interest of good relationship with the school, they decided that the uniforms must go to a school which he believes is in need of it.

Blair noted that many times the school would borrow uniforms and promised to continue to donate to the school. He implored the team members to care the uniforms and be responsible so other players could use them.

Head Teacher Haley Rutherford said she is happy that the school is being remembered in sports. “This is a good venture that somebody in this town can remember that a school is here that could make good use of this uniforms.”

Ms. Rutherford also noted that the school does not only need help with sports. “We need help in other academics, so I will be very happy if other persons can come on board and support the school, because we are on the way; we are trying to be that school that everybody is looking up to, so we need persons to come on board and support us.”

Head of the School’s Allied Arts Department, Rawl Thom, thanked Mr. Blair and Roc/22 for the timely donation and also asked the students to care the uniforms and to work as a team.

Captain of the team Jonathan Copeland also thanked Mr. Blair on behalf of the team for the timely donation. The gears include trunks, jerseys and hose.

(Jacquey Bourne)