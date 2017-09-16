Trio remanded on robbery charges

Three young men were yesterday remanded to prison after they appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to answer to two charges of robbery.

Andre Bobb, 18, a vendor of Lot 606 ‘C’ Field Sophia; Levi Craig, 19, a mason of Lot 48 Section ‘C’ Melanie, East Coast Demerara; and Mickey Pitt, 20, of Lot 95 Stewartville, West Coast Demerara, all appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore.

The first charge alleged that on September 14, last, at Kingston, Georgetown, while armed with a pair of scissors, they robbed Tenesia Blackman of one Samsung S3 phone.

It was further alleged that on the same day in question the trio robbed Vickish Ramnarine of one Samsung S3 phone.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne objected to bail being granted to the defendants.

The court heard that there are more charges of similar nature to be brought before the court for the three defendants.

The objection was upheld by the magistrate and the defendants were remanded to prison.

They will make their next court appearance on September 29.