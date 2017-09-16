The hypocrisy!!! …PPP administration supported location for new Demerara River Bridge – Patterson

By Kiana Wilburg

Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo, has in recent times, expressed “surprise” at the Houston-Versailles location identified by the Government for the construction of the new Demerara River Bridge.

But Public Infrastructure Minister, David Patterson, seems befuddled that Jagdeo could even express such sentiments in addition to questioning the feasibility of the project when it was the PPP administration that supported the venture since 2013.

With hard evidence at hand, Minister Patterson told the media during a press conference on Thursday that it is very clear these days that nothing Jagdeo says can be accepted as truthful. The Minister said that some of Jagdeo’s comments can be deemed as downright lies; he also said that the former President’s latest remarks about the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, is one such case.

The Honourable Minister Patterson quoted a prefeasibility study released in October 2013. It was done by Engineer R. Charles of the Central Transportation Unit. An extract of the Executive summary of that document say, “This prefeasibility study has shown that a new high level four lane fix bridge at Houston-Versailles is the only economical feasibility alternative providing benefits to society that can amount to a minimum sum of $223M over a seven year cycle at a capital cost of around $264.5M. Other alternatives have proven to be uneconomical.”

The Minister went further to state that in December 2013, NICIL, with which Jagdeo is very much acquainted, had published an advertisement for the bridge. Patterson said that NICIL officials at the time were seeking expressions of interest from local and foreign parties interested in being a partner for the design, financing and construction of the new bridge.

The possible sites for the proposed bridge at that time was the location close to the existing bridge being Houston on the East Bank to Versailles and then to Hopetown. The Public Infrastructure Minister said that NICIL went to tender but was unsuccessful.

Minister Patterson went further to state that a Cabinet paper dated November 7, 2014, shows former Minister of Public Works, Robeson Benn, requesting funding for a prefeasibility study for the new bridge. Benn, according to the document, asked for $103M. The study concluded that the project is a viable one in the location which is being proposed by the current administration.

Patterson concluded that Jagdeo, in spite of his claims and “surprise”, knew of the project’s viability from the start.

Patterson noted that the Opposition Leader was also being malicious while trying to paint the impression to the citizenry that the contract for the bridge was going to be sealed by a non-disclosure agreement.

Indeed, the Government through the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be asking companies that wish to be shortlisted for the bridge project to sign a nondisclosure agreement. But this does not mean that the actual contract for the project would be shrouded in secrecy.

Minister Patterson made this very clear during his interview with Kaieteur News.

The Minister explained that the nondisclosure agreement is to simply ensure that the interested companies do not share “proprietary information”.

Kaieteur News was able to see the nondisclosure agreement. The two page document also makes it clear what is expected of the company. Below is an extract of what the agreement actually stipulates.

For purposes of this Agreement, “Proprietary information” shall include all information or material that has or could have commercial value or other utility in the business in which the Client is engaged, including and not limited to political parties or other interest group competing with the Client.

In consideration of all the activities by the Contractor associated with the analysis of data, preparation of bids and negotiations, the Contractor hereby agrees:

To hold the Proprietary information in strict confidence and to take all reasonable precautions to protect such Proprietary information (including, without limitation, all precautions he employs with respect to its own confidential materials)

Not to disclose any such Proprietary Information or any information derived there from to any third person

Not to make any use whatsoever at any time of such Proprietary information except to make the bids to the Client and

Not to copy or reverse engineer any such Proprietary Information. The Contractor shall ensure that its employees, agents and sub-contractors to whom Proprietary information is disclosed or who have access to Proprietary [information sign a nondisclosure or similar agreement in content substantially similar to this Agreement, and shall indemnify the Client against the consequences of any failure by such employees, agents or sub-contractors to adhere to the conditions thereof.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Contractor may make disclosures required by law or court order provided the Contractor uses diligent, reasonable efforts to limit disclosure and has allowed the Client to seek a protective order.

The failure of either party to enforce its rights under this Agreement at any time for any period shall not be construed as a waiver of such rights. lf any part, term or provision of this Agreement is held to be illegal or unenforceable neither the validity, nor enforceability of the remainder of this Agreement shall be affected.

Neither Party shall assign or transfer all or any part of its rights under this Agreement without the consent of the other Party. This Agreement may not be amended for any other reason without the prior written agreement of both Parties. This Agreement constitutes the entire understanding between the Parties relating to the subject matter hereof.

The Public Infrastructure Minister said that the nondisclosure agreement is in relation to the “prequalification stage” of the project.

He said the fact that the Opposition Leader can even begin to insinuate otherwise is not only malicious but clearly speaks of “an envy that is burning deep within.”