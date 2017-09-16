Star Party Rentals continues its support for grassroots sporting activities

Latest update September 16th, 2017 12:49 AM
Support for the inaugural Guinness ‘Cage’ Football Championship continued yesterday when Star Party Rentals presented a cheque for an undisclosed sum, during a simple ceremony that was conducted, at their Craig Street, Campbellville location.
Colwyn Vyphuis, representative of Star Party Rentals, during brief remarks said, the company is pleased to partner with Three Peat Promotions to host the event, adding that the entity has consistently supported many football tournaments by providing their specialised service and brand for its eventual success.
Meanwhile, Rawle Welch, representative of Three Peat Promotions, thanked the company for its invaluable support, adding, that the donation is a direct indication of the company’s continued commitment to grassroots development of local sports.
The event culminates today, at the National Gymnasium, with Future Stars battling Ol Skool Ballers in the grand finale.
Sep 16, 2017Under-11 football rivalry is set to resume at Banks DIH’s Thirst Park this September as 32 primary school teams will battle during the 6th edition of the COURTS Peewee football tournament. The...
Sep 16, 2017
Sep 16, 2017
Sep 16, 2017
Sep 16, 2017
Sep 16, 2017
As an analyst you have to keep a bank of knowledge on what is taking place in certain organisations. I have my contacts with... more
Guyanese tend to use both of the ‘C’ words and both of the ‘B’ words, as well as the ‘N’ in conversations but... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Geoffrey Boycott is a BBC cricket commentator. He was an England cricketer for 24 years. Over Sir Ronald... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]