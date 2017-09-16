Star Party Rentals continues its support for grassroots sporting activities

Latest update September 16th, 2017 12:49 AM

Sep 16, 2017 Sports

Support for the inaugural Guinness ‘Cage’ Football Championship continued yesterday when Star Party Rentals presented a cheque for an undisclosed sum, during a simple ceremony that was conducted, at their Craig Street, Campbellville location.
Colwyn Vyphuis, representative of Star Party Rentals, during brief remarks said, the company is pleased to partner with Three Peat Promotions to host the event, adding that the entity has consistently supported many football tournaments by providing their specialised service and brand for its eventual success.
Meanwhile, Rawle Welch, representative of Three Peat Promotions, thanked the company for its invaluable support, adding, that the donation is a direct indication of the company’s continued commitment to grassroots development of local sports.
The event culminates today, at the National Gymnasium, with Future Stars battling Ol Skool Ballers in the grand finale.

Courts plugs $4.1 million into 6th annual Pee wee football tournament

GCB/CGI 3-day Franchise league… Late afternoon wickets leave game in the balance

Guinness Cage / Three Peat Promotions Indoor Championship… Battle lines drawn for Ol Skool Ballers, Future Stars showdown tonight

Narayan Ramdhani attends Badminton camp in Mexico

West Demerara lead by 61 as 20 wickets tumble on day one

GRFU Bounty Farm 15s resumes today; Women set to scrum in 7s action

