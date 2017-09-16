Star Party Rentals continues its support for grassroots sporting activities

Support for the inaugural Guinness ‘Cage’ Football Championship continued yesterday when Star Party Rentals presented a cheque for an undisclosed sum, during a simple ceremony that was conducted, at their Craig Street, Campbellville location.

Colwyn Vyphuis, representative of Star Party Rentals, during brief remarks said, the company is pleased to partner with Three Peat Promotions to host the event, adding that the entity has consistently supported many football tournaments by providing their specialised service and brand for its eventual success.

Meanwhile, Rawle Welch, representative of Three Peat Promotions, thanked the company for its invaluable support, adding, that the donation is a direct indication of the company’s continued commitment to grassroots development of local sports.

The event culminates today, at the National Gymnasium, with Future Stars battling Ol Skool Ballers in the grand finale.