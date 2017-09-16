Soldiers remanded for snatching teen phone

Two serving members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), were yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly snatching a teen’s Blu cellular phone.

Clive Seymour of Lot 53 Enmore North, East Coast Demerara, and Tumblus Richard of Lot 95 Plum Park, Sophia, both 20, appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where they both denied the charge which alleged that on September 12, last, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, they robbed Keron Welch of one Blu cellular phone valued $17,000.

Both defendants were represented by attorney-at-law Clyde Forde who asked that his clients be released on reasonable bail since they have no pending matters and no conviction.

The lawyer added that his clients will vigorously defend the allegation at the trial.

However Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt objected to bail being granted to both defendants citing that they are serving members of the Guyana Defence Force and asked that the court take into consideration the serious nature of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

The court heard that on the day in question, the victim was walking through a short-cut in Timehri when the defendants choked him and took away his phone.

The victim raised an alarm and the defendants were apprehended by public spirited persons and they were taken to the Timehri Police Station.

Prosecutor Hunt added that the police are still to locate a third rank who was allegedly involved.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants admitted to robbing the victim of his phone.

The prosecutor’s objection was upheld by the magistrate and the defendants were remanded to prison.

They will make their next court appearance on September 18.