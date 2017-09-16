Rubis donates to Guyana Draughts Association

Rubis Guyana Inc. yesterday donated two trophies and other consolation prizes at a simple handing over at their Vlissengen Road Service Station. The donations are intended for the upcoming Annual National Draughts Championship to be held at the National Gymnasium.

The games begin on October 1, 2017 and the classifications are ‘B’, ‘A’ and the international 100 Squares. The schools competition will follow after.

Marketing Manager of Rubis Ms. Rhonda Johnson said she is pleased to donate to this board game and would be present at the games to deliver to the winners. President of the association, Mr Jairam collected the prizes.