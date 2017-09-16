Rising Sun, Jumbo Jet President’s Cup Horserace Meet set for October 1st

Latest update September 16th, 2017 12:36 AM
The Rising Sun Turf Club is the venue on October 1st for the Jumbo Jet Establishment and Stables organised President’s Cup Horserace Meet starting at 1:00pm.
A keenly contested day of horseracing is expected as the Jumbo Jet Establishment, who is now synonymous with high quality events, promises to put on another spectacle. Word from the organizers indicates that most of the leading racehorses will be on show for the attractive cash prizes and trophies that will be on offer.
The main attraction will feature horses classified C3 & Lower galloping over a distance of 1600M for a $1M first prize and a scorcher of a race is anticipated.
The E Class Maiden/F1 & Lower Open race is the co-feature and is over 1400M with $600,000 being the winner’s purse.
The H1 & Lower horses will look to cash in on the $350,000 first prize on offer in that race covering a 1400M distance.
The I 1 & Lower, H3 non-earners for 2017 will compete for a $300,000 reward also covering 1400M.
The 2-years-Guyana bred Maiden animals will collide for $200,000 winners take in a 1100M sprint.
The J3 & K & Lower class horses will compete over 1400M for a $175,000 purse and in the L Class Non-winners event also covering 1400M, turfites will see the winner staking claim to the $150,000 first prize.
