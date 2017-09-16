Narayan Ramdhani attends Badminton camp in Mexico

Latest update September 16th, 2017 12:36 AM

Guyana’s top Badminton player, Narayan Ramdhani was selected by the Pan American Badminton Federation to attend a High Level Player Development Camp in Aguascalientes, Mexico from September 15-20.
The camp is being conducted by a high level coach from the Netherlands twice daily.
This is a great step for Narayan as he will be training with some of Pan Am Top Ranked Players like Kevin Cordon of Guatemala and Osleni Guerrero of Cuba who are also in the world rankings.
The GBA is extremely happy that he is of Quality that the Pan American Badminton Federation is paying this kind of interest in him.
After the Camp Narayan will then participate in the VII International Mexicano 2017 Championships which will be held at the Gimnasio Olimpico de Cd Deportiva Aguascalientes, Mexico from September 21-25.
Narayan has started his second year in Vancouver, Canada training at Shuttlesport and also finishing off College after a two months break during the July/August period where he spent time in Guyana and won the GOA Olympic Day Tournament, Took part in the Shuttle Time Course & conducted a Badminton Training Camp through the Ministry of Physical Education and in Trinidad coached the National Junior Team that brought home 8-Medals for Guyana.

