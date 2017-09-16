Man remanded for allegedly killing wedding house guest with spoon

A generator operator who is accused of beating a wedding house guest to death with a large wooden spoon was remanded for murder, when he appeared before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The spoon is wooden and is used to stir the large pots at wedding houses. More often than not, they are actually paddles.

It is alleged that the accused, 32-year-old Rajen Dindial, of Lot 653 Section ‘C’ Block Y Golden Grove, murdered Alston Henry at Grove Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

It is alleged that Dindial and Henry were at a wedding celebration when an argument ensued between them after Henry pushed down a portable toilet and refused to pick it up.

The court heard that Dindial became annoyed and armed himself with a ladle and dealt the victim several lashes about his body.

The court heard that Henry fell unconscious and was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The accused will make his next court appearance on September 18 where he will appear before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for assignments.