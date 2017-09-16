King Advertising is 25

King Advertising Limited achieved the milestone of 25 years in the Advertising and Marketing industry, this year, and continues to go strong despite many challenges faced throughout the years.

A statement from the agency contended that King Advertising was founded in 1992 by the late David Robert Lynch King A.A. who had been in the field of Management and Marketing for over 30 years. He was Manager of Rentokil Guyana from 1972 to1975 and was a staff member of the Neal & Massy Group (AINLIM) from 1975 to 1992 in a senior management position.

David King was also a Past President of the Private Sector Commission (), the Caribbean Employers Confederation and the Rotary Club of Georgetown, and a Past Chairman of CAGI (the Employers Organization), and the Georgetown Club. In 1997 he was awarded the Golden Arrowhead of Achievement (A.A)

At its founding, the agency teamed up with what was then one of the leading Advertising Agencies in Trinidad and Tobago, Aleong & Agostini Advertising Ltd. The local conglomeration was then known as King, Aleong & Agostini Advertising Limited.

In August 1996, the agency changed its name to King Advertising Limited (KAL) when Aleong & Agostini Advertising Ltd closed its doors in Trinidad.

KAL then formed an association with Hernandez FCB of Trinidad and Tobago, an association that lasted for several years until the latter also closed its doors. General Manager/Partner Mrs. Rochelle Peroune spearheads the company. She joined King Advertising Limited in 1995.

The Creative department is managed by Mr. Gregory Shanks who joined the company in 1993 and has nearly 40 years experience in the field of art, advertising and graphic design.

Other members of the KAL team include Ms. Emalie Bacchus, Finance Manager who joined the team in 1996; Dereck Mohabir, Office Assistant who joined in 1994; Rhonda Valladares, in 2007; Jael Williams in 2010; Roger Peroune in 2015, Esther Bacchus and Mark James in 2013, and Anna Joao in 2016.

“As we celebrate this Silver Anniversary, we would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to all of our loyal and faithful clients who have supported us through the years and the various media entities that we work along with. We look forward to working along with you for many more years,” the advertising company stated yesterday.