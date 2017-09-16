Jagdeo like de discontented ass

Some things never satisfy and some people always discontented. That is why dem boys believe that Jagdeo is a discontented donkey. He always calling fuh one thing and when he get it he finding a reason to reject it.

Dem boys know when this man change de constitution to mek everybody rule fuh two term once dem party win de elections. He sign de thing and when Donald tek over he tell de world that he going home to plant garden.

But he get a man who like drink and play domino at de road corner fuh file a writ claiming how he voting rights affected because Jagdeo only get two term. De court rule and all was well because de Chief Justice meet him more than half way. Jagdeo was happy till he hear that Soulja Bai gun accept de Chief Justice ruling. Right away he start to holler that Soulja Bai shouldn’t use one section of de Chief Justice ruling.

That is why dem boys seh Jagdeo is a discontented donkey. He never satisfy. If was fuh food dem boys woulda seh he got long guts, but is everything he got a problem wid. And that is how dem boys remember this story.

A jackass, in a hard winter, pray for a little warm weather and a mouthful of fresh grass. He prepare to give up de dry straw and de cold room.

Indeed, after couple weeks de weather get warm and the fresh grass came on, but he had to wuk. He had to pull some cart from morning till night. He had to sometime stand up at de street corner fuh hours waiting fuh load in de sun.

He get fed up of de conditions of hot sun suh he pray fuh de next weather change. He pray fuh rain. Rain come and wet he tail and he pray fuh de sun.

When it rain he wuk was in de cool but when de sun come is heat in he tail. That was when he pray fuh de winter when he can rest.

That is de man who never satisfy. Nutten can please him.

Talk half and don’t be like de ass.